ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hosts Zimbabwe meet WI, Netherlands, Nepal look to gain momentum

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: West Indies and Zimbabwe have won all of their games so far and will look to keep momentum when they take on each other in an important clash in Group A of the qualifiers. Windies are currently at the top spot, thanks to a higher Net Run Rate. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, registered a cruising win over Nepal (by 8 wickets), and the side later defeated Netherlands by six wickets as well. In another clash in Group A, the Dutch side take on Nepal with both eyeing a Super Six spot. Nepal had faced a massive loss at the hands of West Indies in their previous game, while Netherlands recovered from the Zimbabwe loss to cruise past the United States.

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: ZIM vs WI, NED vs NEP Live Updates(ICC)