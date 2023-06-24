ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hosts Zimbabwe meet WI, Netherlands, Nepal look to gain momentum
- ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hosts Zimbabwe face a tough test as they take on West Indies, while Netherlands look to keep momentum against Nepal.
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: West Indies and Zimbabwe have won all of their games so far and will look to keep momentum when they take on each other in an important clash in Group A of the qualifiers. Windies are currently at the top spot, thanks to a higher Net Run Rate. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, registered a cruising win over Nepal (by 8 wickets), and the side later defeated Netherlands by six wickets as well. In another clash in Group A, the Dutch side take on Nepal with both eyeing a Super Six spot. Nepal had faced a massive loss at the hands of West Indies in their previous game, while Netherlands recovered from the Zimbabwe loss to cruise past the United States.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 12:46 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Netherlands 8/1 in 3 overs
The Dutch have reached 8/1 in 3 overs vs Nepal. Van Beek dismissed Sheikh for a two-ball duck. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are at 10/0 in three overs vs West Indies.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 12:26 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Netherlands vs Nepal - Toss and playing XIs
Netherlands won the toss and opted to field vs Nepal. Here are the playing XIs:
NED: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein
NEP: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 12:25 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Zimbabwe vs West Indies - Toss and playing XIs
West Indies won the toss and opted to field. Here are their playing XIs:
ZIM: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
WI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 12:13 PM
ICC World Cup Qualifiers Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of ICC World Cup qualifiers! West Indies take on Zimbabwe as the top-2 clash on Saturday, while Netherlands also meet Nepal in an important Group A clash.