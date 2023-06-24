Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hosts Zimbabwe meet WI, Netherlands, Nepal look to gain momentum
Live

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hosts Zimbabwe meet WI, Netherlands, Nepal look to gain momentum

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 24, 2023 12:46 PM IST

  • ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hosts Zimbabwe face a tough test as they take on West Indies, while Netherlands look to keep momentum against Nepal.

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: West Indies and Zimbabwe have won all of their games so far and will look to keep momentum when they take on each other in an important clash in Group A of the qualifiers. Windies are currently at the top spot, thanks to a higher Net Run Rate. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, registered a cruising win over Nepal (by 8 wickets), and the side later defeated Netherlands by six wickets as well. In another clash in Group A, the Dutch side take on Nepal with both eyeing a Super Six spot. Nepal had faced a massive loss at the hands of West Indies in their previous game, while Netherlands recovered from the Zimbabwe loss to cruise past the United States.

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: ZIM vs WI, NED vs NEP Live Updates(ICC)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 24 Jun 2023 12:46 PM

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Netherlands 8/1 in 3 overs

    The Dutch have reached 8/1 in 3 overs vs Nepal. Van Beek dismissed Sheikh for a two-ball duck. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are at 10/0 in three overs vs West Indies.

  • Sat, 24 Jun 2023 12:26 PM

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Netherlands vs Nepal - Toss and playing XIs

    Netherlands won the toss and opted to field vs Nepal. Here are the playing XIs:

    NED: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein

    NEP: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

  • Sat, 24 Jun 2023 12:25 PM

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Zimbabwe vs West Indies - Toss and playing XIs

    West Indies won the toss and opted to field. Here are their playing XIs:

    ZIM: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

    WI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

  • Sat, 24 Jun 2023 12:13 PM

    ICC World Cup Qualifiers Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of ICC World Cup qualifiers! West Indies take on Zimbabwe as the top-2 clash on Saturday, while Netherlands also meet Nepal in an important Group A clash.

