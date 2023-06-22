Home / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers schedule: Match details, venues, date and timings - All you need to know

Sri Lanka and West Indies are among the big-ticket nations playing in the qualifiers for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, that takes place in India later this year.

The qualifiers for the ICC World Cup 2023 began on June 18 in Zimbabwe, with two-time winners West Indies and 1996 champions Sri Lanka among the 10 participating sides. The ICC unveiled the fixtures for the crucial three-week tournament last month, with the West Indies drawn in Group A alongside tournament hosts Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal and the USA. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are scheduled to play matches against Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the UAE.

Captains of all participating teams pose for group photograph ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers(ICC)
Sri Lanka had finished 10th in the Super League standings - one spot behind the West Indies - and will be looking for a top-two finish in Zimbabwe to ensure they maintain their excellent record of having participated in each edition of the World Cup.

The West Indies, too, have been to all 12 editions of the World Cup, while Zimbabwe are the next most successful side at the qualifier having participated in nine tournaments to date. Among those playing in the qualifiers, Nepal, USA, and Oman have never participated in the main tournament so far.

Take a detailed look at the full schedule for the World Cup qualifiers:

Sunday, 18 June

Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 19 June

Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen's Sports Club
Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Tuesday, 20 June

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club
Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 21 June

Ireland v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club
Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 22 June

West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 23 June

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen's Sports Club
Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Saturday, 24 June

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club

Sunday, 25 June

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club
Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Monday, 26 June

Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

Tuesday, 27 June

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club
Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 29 June

Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen's Sports Club

Friday, 30 June

Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday, 1 July

Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 2 July

Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 3 July

Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 4 July

Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 5 July

Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 6 July

Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 07 July

Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 09 July

Final, Harare Sports Club

