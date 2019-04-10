ICC World Cup: Who should India select as the reserve wicket-keeper? - Poll

Recently news came in that the Indian squad for the ICC World Cup will be announced on April 15 and there has been a lot of talk about who should make it to the final 15. While most of the key players select themselves, there are a few positions which are still open for considerations and the selectors are working overtime to finalise their choices.

One such position is that of the reserve wicket-keeper batsman. While Rishabh Pant has been a clear front-runner in the last few months, Dinesh Karthik is also in the mix. Here is your chance to tell us who you think should make the cut.

Participate in our poll to tell us who you think should go to the World Cup. ICC World Cup Squad: Who should India pick as their reserve wicket-keeper?

Pant is currently plying his trade with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League while Dinesh Karthik is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 16:50 IST