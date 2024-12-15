'I'd have told Mohammed Siraj to get out...': Hayden fumes at Labuschagne for falling victim to bail-switching tactic

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden fumed on air at Marnus Labuschagne for falling victim to India's bail-switching mind game on Day 2 of the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Labuschagne's 55-ball vigil came to an end as he was dismissed for 12 shortly after Mohammed Siraj riled him up by switching the bails. India's bowler Mohammed Siraj (R) reacts after an unsuccessful leg-before-wicket appeal against Australia's Marnus Labuschagne on day two of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba(AFP)

After Jasprit Bumrah struck twice early on Day 2 at the Gabba in Brisbane, removing both the openers in successive overs, reducing Australia to 38 for two in the 19th over of the first innings, Steve Smith and Labuschagne weathered the storm as the hosts steadily moved to 69 for two in 32 overs.

Siraj, who bowled the next over, conceded a leg bye that brought Labuschagne on strike. He then walked over to the striker's end and engaged in a fiery exchange before the fast bowler flipped the bails just like former England bowler Stuart Broad had done in the 2023 Ashes series against the Aussie batter. After Siraj left, Labuschagne flipped the bails again, leaving the Gabba crowd quite entertained.

Siraj may not have gotten rid of Labuschagne in the over, but the Aussie was dismissed by Nitish Reddy in the following over after he chased a fuller and wider delivery from the medium pacer, with Virat Kohli completing the dismissal with a catch in the second slip.

‘I probably would have told Siraj to get out…’

Hayden was not happy with Labuschagne losing his composure after Siraj's act, saying that he should have avoided getting into that exchange with the Indian bowler.

"He saw 55 deliveries, has had no go forward whatsoever. Even that little exchange, if it was me at the crease and a bowler does that. I am not caring less. I'm not even looking at the bowler. I'm not acknowledging what he's doing one bit. He's nowhere near my space. In fact, I probably would have told him to get out of my space before he even got to the bails," Hayden said on commentary.

It was India's third wicket in the first innings after Day 1 witnessed only 13.2 overs of action owing to persistent rain in Brisbane. Australia, however, went past the 150-run mark shortly after Lunch, riding on a fifty from Travis Head, who had scored a century in Adelaide in India's 10-wicket loss in the second Test.