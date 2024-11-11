'If India does not participate, the money falls drastically': PCB gets big warning amidst BCCI's stance over CT 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board about the repercussions of India missing the Champions Trophy 2025. The ICC has officially sent a letter to the PCB mentioning that the BCCI has refused to travel to Pakistan for the mega ICC event next year. The BCCI holds a strong position in the cricketing world, and the ICC will consider the broadcasters and advertisers before making a final decision on the Champions Trophy. Pakistan star batter Babar Azam, right, and India's captain Rohit Sharma.(PTI)

PCB is due to host the eight-nation event in three cities -- Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi -- as it has already submitted a draft schedule - February 19 to March 9 next year. But the final schedule was hanging in the balance with India yet to confirm its participation.

Chopra had a blunt response to the saga and said that the broadcasters will back out if India miss out the Champions Trophy.

"Yes, this is an ICC event. Broadcasters have committed money for the event. But there is always a rider that if ICC cannot ensure India's participation, then the broadcasters will not invest or there will be a financial re-evaluation. If India does not participate, the money falls drastically," Aakash said on his YouTube channel, reflecting on the ongoing saga over the Champions Trophy.

"The last PCB board chief during the 2023 ODI World Cup said 'dushman mulk ja rahe hum' (we are going into the enemy's territory). In the future, if Pakistan decides not to play against India, there will be repercussions. India will also face repercussions if they do not visit Pakistan, but the sanctions will be financial, and how can the ICC stop India's money going to India? Pakistan do not have that kind of leverage. This is the hard reality. I feel it is absolutely certain that there will be no Champions Trophy without India. Every team, including Pakistan, understands this," Chopra added.

‘PCB knows the reality…’

Speculations are rife that the BCCI advised ICC to adopt a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025.

PCB chairman Moshin Naqvi had previously ruled out the possibility of a hybrid event that would have seen India play all its matches on neutral venues in the United Arab Emirates.

Chopra further said that, in all likelihood, India will play their matches in the UAE.

"PCB knows the reality that if the Indian government has decided not to give permission to their team to travel to Pakistan, then the team cannot come and Champions Trophy without India won't be possible. It is the reality. In all likelihood, India matches will be played in the UAE," Chopra added.