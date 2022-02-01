Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'If it does then there's something seriously wrong': Gambhir on how Kohli should approach cricket after captaincy call
cricket

'If it does then there's something seriously wrong': Gambhir on how Kohli should approach cricket after captaincy call

Kohli scored two half-century scores in his first international series as a player in seven year, during the three-match ODI contest in South Africa.
Gautam Gambhir; Virat Kohli
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that there should be no change in the approach of Virat Kohli towards cricket after stepping away from captaincy duties across formats and should rather focus on winning more matches for the Indian team.

Kohli had stepped down from T20I captaincy after India's forgettable campaign in 2021 T20 World Cup. A month later he was removed from ODI captaincy. Later in January, a day after India's 1-2 series loss in the South Africa Test series, Kohli stepped away from Test captaincy as well.

Speaking to Sports Today on Kohli's approach towards the game and how should the team management and India's new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma approach Kohli, Gambhir said, "Nothing changes. When you are growing up as a kid you want to try and win games for the country and that is all that matters. You don't dream of captaining the side from day one so for me nothing changes. If it does then there is something seriously wrong. Captaincy is just a honour and responsibility and I'm sure Virat would be thinking the same way."

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: 'Kohli, Dhoni who captained before him, their strength was...': Ex-IND cricketer points out Rohit's 'biggest challenge'

Kohli scored two half-century scores in his first international series as a player in seven year, during the three-match ODI contest in South Africa. India, however lost 3-0, where KL Rahul had led the team in Rohit's stead, who failed to recover from his hamstring injury.

Kohli will next feature in the white-ball series at home against West Indies starting February 6. India will play three ODIs in Ahmedabad followed by a many T20Is in Kolkata.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gautam gambhir virat kohli indian cricket team
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP