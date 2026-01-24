If others back BCB like Pakistan, ICC will realise it's not Indian Cricket Council: Najam Sethi unhinged

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi on Friday delivered a veiled dig at India’s perceived influence within the International Cricket Council (ICC) as he threw his weight behind PCB’s stance in the ongoing Bangladesh T20 World Cup dispute. Najam Sethi throws weight behind PCB in Bangladesh standoff (AP)

With just over a fortnight left for the start of the T20 World Cup, the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remain locked in a standoff. The issue escalated after a BCCI directive led IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. In response, the Bangladesh government banned IPL broadcasts in the country, following which the BCB formally urged the ICC to shift their World Cup group matches out of India, citing security concerns. While Bangladesh have indicated they may pull out if their demands are not met, the ICC has maintained that it will not alter the schedule.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup row LIVE Updates In a last-ditch attempt, Bangladesh approached the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) to overturn the decision. However, the appeal could not be heard due to ICC by-laws, with media reports suggesting that the apex body could announce Bangladesh’s replacement by Saturday.

Amid the standoff, Pakistan publicly backed Bangladesh’s concerns and reportedly sent an email to the ICC expressing its support. Pakistani media has also speculated that the PCB may review its own participation should the matter remain unresolved.

Commenting on the developments, Sethi backed PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, expressing confidence in his understanding of the game and the broader situation.

“Bangladesh decided to boycott the World Cup; now it remains to be seen what the PCB decides,” Sethi said. “Mohsin Naqvi understands the game and has a good grasp of all aspects. Whatever decision he makes will be the right one.”

Sethi then called for wider global support for Bangladesh’s cause, suggesting that collective resistance could force the ICC to look beyond India’s influence.

“If other countries stand up after Pakistan, the ICC will realise that this is not the Indian Cricket Council, but the International Cricket Council.”