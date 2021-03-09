Home / Cricket / 'If selectors don't open door, break it open': VVS Laxman says Suryakumar Yadav 'deserves' spot in India T20I squad
Speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan, Laxman said that the 30-year-old Suyrakumar Yadav is a role model for youngsters.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:45 AM IST
VVS Laxman and Suryakumar Yadav.(File)

Former India batsman VVS Laxman praised Suryakumar Yadav and said the Mumbai batsman deserved a spot in the India T20I squad. The right-hander had a fantastic season for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League last year, in which he emerged as one of the match-winners for the team.

Suryakumar also had a solid domestic season for Mumbai, and on the back of good performances, the batsman found his name in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.

Also read: ‘His shot selection has improved drastically’: Deep Dasgupta delighted to see Rishabh Pant ‘enjoying his cricket’

“He (Surya) deserves it, I think he is a great role model for youngsters, especially in India; because they lose patience very quickly - because all positive run getters in first class cricket expect to get into the Indian team – but it is difficult," Laxman said.

"There is so much of quality, so much of talent and so much of competition, but what did Suryakumar do? - he goes back to first class cricket, scores runs for Mumbai, whenever he gets an opportunity for Mumbai Indians – he is a positive run getter, plays in tough situations and wins the match and that’s what you expect from a player.

"Ultimately there is a saying which my coach taught me early on, ‘If the selectors are not opening the door, break open the door!’, the only way you can do that is by your performance - we’re not sure if he will get to play in the playing XI but he definitely deserves a spot in the squad of that T20 Indian team," he signed

