'If you've batting till No 8 or 9 in England, you can beat any team': Indian youngster lauds Indian lower-order

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for the England tour which begins on June 18 with the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton. It also comprises a five-match Test series against the hosts which will be played later in the month of August.

A strong 20-man squad, along with five standby players, will be boarding the flight for the United Kingdom on June 2. Ahead of the much-awaited tour, off-spinner Axar Patel has said that the spinners will play an important role for India during the tour.

READ | Dravid was able to do that with the focus he had: Former all-rounder highlights 'worrying factor' for India in WTC final

In a conversation with India TV, Axar highlighted the advantages of having quality spinners to play in English conditions.

“When we play in India, the spinners play an attacking role. And when you tour abroad, play in countries like England and Australia where spinners don’t get much assistance, having quality spinners in the side is always a plus point as they can chip in when your pacers need rest. They don’t let the opposition batsmen to score easily,” Axar told India TV.

“The weather in England favours pace bowling and as a spinner, it’s important to understand your role and how you would bowl in such conditions,” he added.

The left-arm off-spinner further said that the Indian spin attack can very adjust to the conditions and put pressure on the opponent.

READ | 'That change in thinking has helped': Jadeja recalls Dhoni's advice on improving his shot selections

“The kind of spin attack we have, it’s very well aware that how they should bowl as per the circumstances. Should they step up on getting assistance from the pitch or how can they control the batsmen when the conditions are favouring the pacers. So, all these calculations are very important and we spinners have the same thought process,” Axar said.

Axar also stressed the fact that the Indian spinners also have the ability to contribute efficiently with the bat.

“Now, even spinners and the lower-order players in our team can bat really well. If you have batting till No 8 or 9 in the line-up on English pitches, then you are capable of defeating any team. I think, that is the biggest plus point,” he said.