'I'm going on record to say that…': Zaheer Khan's bombastic take contradicting Rohit, Kohli on IPL's Impact Player rule

Despite knowing that it is one of the most hotly debated topics of IPL, newly-appointed Lucknow Super Giants team mentor Zaheer Khan made no attempts to hide his support for the Impact Player rule. Introduced in the 2023 season, the Impact Player rule, which allows all IPL teams to substitute a player -- batter or bowler -- during their respective innings as per the demands of the match, has divided the Indian cricketers, franchise owners and the decision-makers like nothing else. LSG mentor Zaheer Khan

Senior India players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been critical of the rule as they feel it holds back the development of Indian all-rounders and upsets the balance between bat and ball. However, big names like Ashwin feel it makes the game fairer.

"Why I think the Impact Player rule is not so bad is because it gives a little more value for strategy," 'ESPNCricinfo' quoted Ashwin as saying on former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth's YouTube show, which is in Tamil.

"The other side of that argument is it doesn't encourage all-rounders. But no one is stopping them. In this generation, they don't do it (batters bowling and vice-versa).

"It's not like they're discouraged because of the Impact Player rule. Look at Venkatesh Iyer, he's currently rocking for Lancashire. There's an opportunity for innovation and it makes the game fairer," Ashwin added.

Zaheer said something similar. "There has been a debate around the impact sub rule. I'm going on record to say that I'm all for it," the former India pacer told reporters after he was unveiled as a mentor at its team owner's headquarters in Kolkata.

During a meeting between IPL team owners and BCCI officials late in July, there was no consensus among teams on continuing with the impact player rule along with several other key points such as having a mega auction or not.

‘Impact Player a huge boost for youngsters’: Zaheer

But the 45-year-old former Mumbai Indians' player and franchise's director of cricket said the rule has given a huge boost to young Indian players.

"It has definitely given opportunities to a lot of uncapped Indian talents. It is something you will see this in the mega auction when teams will be looking at them," he said.

"That opportunity goes a long way with improving Indian cricket on the whole. The time spent in match time, it's something you cannot beat. That's the biggest plus."

"As far as all-rounders are concerned, right now there is no space for a half all-rounder because of the impact sub (rule). But if you are a genuine all-rounder, (then) no one can stop you. There is always going to be a value addition with the ability with bat and ball," he added.