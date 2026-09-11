Imran Tahir creates history, becomes oldest player to achieve massive T20 record

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) continued their triumphant run in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 as they defeated Sant Lucia Kings (SLK) by 4 wickets on their home turf at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. They thus continued their run in the top of the table, having already qualified for the playoffs. The star of the show for GAW was their captain and legendary South African leg spinner Imran Tahir. With a brilliant display of bowling, the veteran managed to break a world record.

Imran Tahir celebrates after his five-wicket haul against Saint Lucia Kings in the CPL 2026. (CPL T20)

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Imran Tahir finished his spell with fantastic figures of 5/13 from his four overs. At 47 years 166 days, Tahir has become the oldest player ever to take a five-wicket haul in a T20 game. He broke the record of Tomakanute Ritawa of the Cook Islands, who picked up 5/19 against Fiji in 2022 when he was 46 years 299 days old.

Here are the oldest players with five-wicket hauls in T20s:

Bowler Age Figures Team Opposition Year Imran Tahir 47 years 166 days 5/17 Guyana Amazon Warriors Saint Lucia Kings 2026 Tomakanute Ritawa 46 years 299 days 5/19 Cook Islands Fiji 2022 Imran Tahir 46 years 148 days 5/21 Guyana Amazon Warriors Antigua & Barbuda Falcons 2025 Imran Tahir 44 years 323 days 5/26 Rangpur Riders Khulna Tigers 2024 Prakash Mishra 44 years 165 days 5/16 Bulgaria Croatia 2023 View All

Imran Tahir picked up the 6th five-wicket haul of his T20 career. He thus became the player with the second-most number of five-fors in the shortest format of the game. He went past the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan - all of whom have 5 T20 five-wicket hauls. The South African veteran is now only behind Namibia's David Wiese, who has 7 five-wicket hauls in T20s.

Guyana Amazon Warriors defeat Saint Lucia Kings by 4 wickets

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{{^usCountry}} After winning the toss, Imran Tahir's GAW put SLK to bat first, and they fell like a pack of cards, all thanks to the captain's heroics. With his spell of 5/17, Tahir was the pick of the bowlers, as Saint Lucia could only manage to score 119 before getting all out. Mehidy Hasan Miraz also provided great support with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 13 runs. Kamil Pooran (43) and Obus Pienaar (35) were the only two batters who could muster double digit scores. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After winning the toss, Imran Tahir's GAW put SLK to bat first, and they fell like a pack of cards, all thanks to the captain's heroics. With his spell of 5/17, Tahir was the pick of the bowlers, as Saint Lucia could only manage to score 119 before getting all out. Mehidy Hasan Miraz also provided great support with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 13 runs. Kamil Pooran (43) and Obus Pienaar (35) were the only two batters who could muster double digit scores. {{/usCountry}}

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In response, GAW pulled off a comfortable run-chase despite losing wickets at regular intervals. It was a fiery innings at the end from Quentin Sampson, as he smashed 37 runs from 11 balls to guide the current league leaders to a victory. Glenn Phillips also gave them a solid start with a 37-run knock at the top. For SLK, Roston Chase was the pick of the bowlers finishing with 3/34. Ultimately, Guyana won the match with four wickets and 9 balls remaining.

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Guyana Amazon Warriors currently occupy the top of the CPL 2026 table with 14 points from 8 games.