In between Rohit Sharma's departure and Virat Kohli's arrival, 'Jarvo' breaches Headingley security; dragged away

In between a disappointed, even a tad angry Rohit Sharma walking off after being on the wrong side of the umpire’s call in DRS and India captain Virat Kohli charging his way into the middle, there was enough time for ‘Jarvo’ to breach the Headingley security and make his way into the middle wearing full batting gear.

Jarvo made his way into the playing area wearing a helmet, pad and gloves. He was literally dragged away from the field security guards while Kohli made his way into the centre.

It happened in the period when India lost opener Rohit in the 47th over and Kohli, the designated No.4, was yet to make his way into the middle.

This is not the first time that Jarvo has managed to make his way into the playing area. He had breached the Lord’s security on Day 3 of the second Test and walked out wearing an Indian jersey with the rest of the cricketers before being escorted by the security personnel.

India meanwhile, gave a solid reply in the second innings, doing their best to stop a rampaging England side.

Rohit was dismissed for 59 almost immediately after Tea but Pujara continued to be the pillar and striking his 30th Test fifty in the process.

When KL Rahul was brilliantly caught in the slips by Jonny Bairstow off Craig Overton on the stroke of lunch, India were 34-1.

But England hopes that Rahul's exit would spark another spectacular India slump were quelled by Rohit and Pujara.

Pujara struck Overton for two fours in three balls, a steer through gully followed by a textbook cover-drive.

England seamer Ollie Robinson twice thought he had Rohit lbw in the 30s.

But what looked like a good appeal when the opener had made 35 was overturned by an India review that showed the ball missing leg stump.

Worse followed for England when Rohit on 39, with India 73-1, was given not out to a straighter delivery only for home captain Joe Root to be told by the umpires he'd ran out of time when he signalled for a review.

Replays indicated the ball would have hit middle stump.

Sam Curran had no more success in dismissing the second-wicket duo than England's frontline quicks, with Rohit driving the left-arm swing bowler down the ground for four en route to a 125-ball fifty.

England resumed on 423-8 after Root had made 121, his sixth Test century already this year.

But the tail added just nine runs on Friday.

Overton, 24 not out overnight, had hit two fours off successive Mohammed Shami balls before the paceman had him lbw and Jasprit Bumrah bowled Robinson for a duck to end the innings.

Shami was the pick of India's attack, with 4-95 in 28 overs, but a laboured Ishant Sharma bowled 22 wicketless overs for 92 runs and was one of the worst culprits in a sloppy fielding display.

(With agency inputs)

