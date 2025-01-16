Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Inaugural season of International Masters League to be played in Navi Mumbai, Rajkot, Raipur

ANI |
Jan 16, 2025 11:11 PM IST

The stage is set for the highly anticipated International Masters League (IML), with the inaugural edition beginning from February 22 to March 16. Season 1 of the IML will witness the rekindling of rivalries, with all-time greats representing cricketing powerhouses like India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Mumbai [India], : The stage is set for the highly anticipated International Masters League , with the inaugural edition beginning from February 22 to March 16, an IML press release stated.

Inaugural season of International Masters League to be played in Navi Mumbai, Rajkot, Raipur
Inaugural season of International Masters League to be played in Navi Mumbai, Rajkot, Raipur

The season 1 of the IML will witness the rekindling of rivalries, with all-time greats representing cricketing powerhouses like India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the IML matches.

The six participating teams will be led by legendary captains, with Sachin Tendulkar heading India, Brian Lara leading West Indies, Kumar Sangakkara captaining Sri Lanka, Shane Watson guiding Australia, Eoin Morgan at the helm for England, and Jacques Kallis leading South Africa.

Sunil Gavaskar, League Commissioner, IML, expressed his excitement about the league, saying, "The International Masters League promises to showcase cricket in all its glory, as it brings together some of the finest players to ever grace the game."

Last year, the International Masters League announced the formation of its Governing Council, which will comprise three icons and Masters - Sunil Gavaskar, the League Commissioner, Vivian Richards and Shaun Pollock.

According to the release, This trinity will oversee the strategic direction, rules, and operations of the IML, ensuring that the league remains a premier platform where heritage meets entertainment and the sport's masters deliver unparalleled excitement to fans worldwide.

A pioneer in cricket and the first batter to score 10,000 runs in Tests, Sunil Gavaskar is known for his astute cricketing brain and commitment to the integrity of the sport.

Viv Richards, one of the most destructive batters of all time, was an integral member of the West Indies team that dominated cricket in the 1970s and 1980s. He was a player ahead of his time in the limited-overs game and the West Indies did not lose a single Test series under his captaincy.

Shaun Pollock, a former South African captain and one of the most successful all-rounders of all time, will bring his experience and versatility to the fore, as a member of the IML Governing Council, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On