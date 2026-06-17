IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looks to strike form in must-win game for India A

The first came against the same opposition, when India A piled up 349/9 but still lost by four runs via DLS after Afghanistan A raced to 177/2 in 25.5 overs. That result will sting because the batting did plenty right. Prabhsimran Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak all crossed fifty, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave India a rapid start. Yet the bowling could not control Afghanistan’s chase once Imran Mir and Bahir Shah settled in.

The second blow came against Sri Lanka A, where India A were dragged into a dramatic Super Over defeat after Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam had rescued the innings. That game showed India’s lower-order depth, but also left questions around temperament and closing pressure moments.

On paper, India A still have the stronger batting unit. Gaikwad has been the most reliable presence, Shedge has added finishing value, and Sooryavanshi remains the explosive wildcard at the top. But Afghanistan A have already shown they will not be intimidated by totals or reputations.

Dambulla’s surface could again slow down, bringing spin and cutters into play. For India A, the equation is simple: bat deep, bowl smarter, and avoid leaving the result to chaos again.