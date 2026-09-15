IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Varun ruled out, Samson-Vaibhav selection looms as India eye series-clinching win

Afghanistan now face a must-win game and will need a considerably improved all-round performance to keep the series alive. India, meanwhile, have a fresh selection decision after Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the remainder of the series with an injury. Ravi Bishnoi could come into contention, while there will also be interest around whether India make changes to their batting combination and hands Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an opportunity. Afghanistan will hope to strike back and force a decider, while India will be aiming to finish the job with a game to spare.