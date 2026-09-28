India vs Afghanistan Live score, Asian Games quarter-final: Rain threat looms as Shreyas Iyer's men begin title defence

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games 2026: The women's team defend the gold. It's over the men's team. Shreyas Iyer's side will look to move on from the scare against Japan last week in a one-off face-off as they take on Afghanistan in the Asian Games quarterfinal. India won the gold medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Games in a rain-affected final. The Men in Blue did not participate in the only two other Asian Games editions that held men's cricket -- 2010 and 2014.