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India vs Afghanistan Live score, Asian Games quarter-final: Rain threat looms as Shreyas Iyer's men begin title defence

By Aratrick Mondal
Sep 28, 2026, 08:32:17 IST

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games 2026: Follow latest updates as India begin Asian Games men's cricket campaign with a quarterfinal match in Japan

NeIndia's captain Shreyas Iyer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma and teammates before the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday (HT_PRINT)
NeIndia's captain Shreyas Iyer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma and teammates before the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday (HT_PRINT)

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games 2026: The women's team defend the gold. It's over the men's team. Shreyas Iyer's side will look to move on from the scare against Japan last week in a one-off face-off as they take on Afghanistan in the Asian Games quarterfinal. India won the gold medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Games in a rain-affected final. The Men in Blue did not participate in the only two other Asian Games editions that held men's cricket -- 2010 and 2014.

Follow all the updates here:
  • 28 Sept 2026, 08:29:58 AM IST

    But…rain threat looms

    There is a high probability that Nisshin, the venue for the India-Afghanistan quarterfinal, face a fourth-straight wash out.

    P.S.: Pakistan's quarterfinal against Hong Kong was washed out earlier this morning.

  • 28 Sept 2026, 08:24:50 AM IST

    Expecting any changes in India XI?

    There was no Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the match against Japan, which India played last week. Can we expect him today in the XI? That is potentially not going to happen. India will likely keep the batting line-up same. Although, Jasprit Bumrah will certainly return to action after being rested for the rain-curtailed Japan game.

  • 28 Sept 2026, 08:10:58 AM IST

    Have you checked out the jersey yet?

  • 28 Sept 2026, 08:07:29 AM IST

    How does the squad for the two sides look?

    Afghanistan Squad: Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Karim Janat, Faisal Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Darwish Rasooli(c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Arab Gul Momand, Ismat Alam, Farmanullah Safi, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir

    India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam

  • 28 Sept 2026, 08:00:24 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of men's cricket quarterfinal match between India and Afghanistan. Stay tuned for more updates!

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