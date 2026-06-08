IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 3 Live Updates: Manav Suthar record puts hosts on brink of massive win

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IND vs AFG Live Updates: Manav Suthar was star of Indian bowling on Day 2.

IND vs AFG Live Updates: India will begin the third day in New Chandigarh, with the match already heavily in their favour after reducing Afghanistan to 113/5 by stumps on Day 2. The visitors still trail by 451 runs after India declared their first innings at 564/8, leaving Afghanistan a long survival job against a bowling attack that has already found rhythm on a surface where batting looked far easier for India.

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