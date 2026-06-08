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    IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 3 Live Updates: Manav Suthar record puts hosts on brink of massive win

    By Probuddha Bhattacharjee
    Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 8:17:32 AM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: India look to bundle Afghanistan out quickly on Day 3. The visitors are reeling at 113/6 after Manav Suthar rocked them with three wickets on his debut. Earlier India posted 564/8 before declaring the innings.

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: Manav Suthar was star of Indian bowling on Day 2.
    IND vs AFG Live Updates: Manav Suthar was star of Indian bowling on Day 2.

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: India will begin the third day in New Chandigarh, with the match already heavily in their favour after reducing Afghanistan to 113/5 by stumps on Day 2. The visitors still trail by 451 runs after India declared their first innings at 564/8, leaving Afghanistan a long survival job against a bowling attack that has already found rhythm on a surface where batting looked far easier for India.

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jun 08, 2026 8:17:32 AM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: Day 2 recap

    Day 2 belonged completely to India. After piling up 564/8 declared, with Rishabh Pant missing out on a century and Washington Sundar adding a solid fifty, the hosts ripped through Afghanistan's top order. Debutant Manav Suthar struck in his first over and finished the day with three wickets, leaving Afghanistan 113/5 and still 451 runs behind.

    Jun 08, 2026 7:17:31 AM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: First Indian in 25 years

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: Manav Suthar turned his Test debut into a record moment on Day 2, becoming the first Indian men's player in 25 years to take a wicket in his first over in Test cricket. The left-arm spinner struck immediately against Afghanistan and finished the day with three wickets, giving India firm control after their 564/8 declared.

    Home Cricket News IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 3 Live Updates: Manav Suthar record puts hosts on brink of massive win
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