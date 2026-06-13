India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Rain picks up in Dharamsala before the toss, forecast gloomy

IND vs AFG, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Rain gods appear at Dharamsala and they are angry. From what we hear, it's raining cats and dogs there. It's Dharamsala's first bilateral series ODI game since 2017. The local fans wouldn't want it to be a washout, would they? ...Read More

India and Afghanistan kick off a three-ODI series today at Dharamsala. Needless to say, the hosts are going into the match as red-hot favourites.

But Afghanistan can't be written off entirely. Just a couple of days ago, their A team beat India A in Sri Lanka against all odds. The senior team can do it too. Virat Kohli is not part of the series after picking up a hamstring injury during the IPL final last month. Hardik Pandya is not there either. Yashasvi Jaiswal was picked as Kohli's replacement.

It will be interesting to see if he features in today's game. Ishan Kishan is also in the squad; both players will indeed vie for a place in the playing XI. It's India's first ODI since January earlier this year, when they hosted New Zealand.

There will be plenty of spotlight on Rohit Sharma for this game. He only plays ODIs now, which means Indian fans don't get to see him often in action. The weather is a matter of concern, though, as there is a rain forecast issued.