India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 3 Highlights: India were saved the blushes somewhat on Day 3 thanks to a valiant seventh wicket stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur. The pair put up 109 runs off 145 balls and ensured that India lost just one wicket in the first session. However, the stand didn't survive too long in the second session with Ajinkya Rahane falling to Pat Cummins on 89 thanks to a sensational catch at gully by Cameron Green. Thakur fought on and reached a half century before falling on 51 to Green. India were eventually all out for 296 and Australia took a first innings lead of 173 runs. David Warner then fell early as Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami came in all guns blazing. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja then survived the 11-over burst before Tea and Australia were 23/1 at the end of the session. Khawaja fell soon after resumption after which Steve Smith came in and switched gears for Australia. He and Labuschagne put up 62 runs for the third wicket and seemed to have completely shut down any chances for India when Smith suddenly went for a big heave against Jadeja and perished. Travis Head also fell to Ravindra Jadeja without scoring too many. Cameron Green and Labuschagne then saw Australia through to Stumps. They continue to be firmly in control at the end of the day despite runs being hard to come by. Australia are 123/4 and lead by 296 runs.

India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 3 Highlights:(AFP)