India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: Oval Test set for scintillating finish as Kohli, Rahane, IND eye history
- India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Virat Kohli will be the key batter for India as team chases history at The Oval
India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: The World Test Championship cycle has once again come down to the final day of the final. Australia are still well in command of the match, having set a daunting target of 444 for India to track down. The Indian team lost 3 wickets on day 4, and still need 280 runs if they are to complete a record run-chase. While Virat Kohli is still at the crease, however, fans will believe a chance remains to pull off the greatest Test chase of all time — and that is certainly what it will take to gain a positive result. Kohli is 6 runs away from his half century, and the former captain will hope he is in for a big score to guide India home on this all-important final day.
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 11:57 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Thoughts in the Australian camp
Alex Carey: “It's not great to see them scoring at 6 rpo, but we pegged them back, quick wickets does help and we'll look for more tomorrow. I thought Mitch (Starc) played beautifully, attacked at the right moment and took the pressure off me. A tricky little period in the morning and we got over well. Class players, this is a good partnership, we need to remain patient, hit the right areas and hopefully the wickets will come.”
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 11:46 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Indian camp optimistic of a title-winning result
Mohammed Shmi: “100% everyone believes that tomorrow we will win the match. Because we have always fought. We perform well around the world, not only here. So, we believe and we always come together to win this match. It doesn't matter what happened in Sydney or Brisbane, we are now playing here. We have to think about tomorrow and we will win the match.”
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 11:38 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Can India script history at The Oval
TeamIndia has chased a target of 400 or more 36 times in Test history, winning just ONCE while 9 instances ended in a DRAW. They LOST 26 other times. Their only win was chasing 403 vs West Indies, Port of Spain in 1976.
400-plus scores posted by India in 4th innings of a Test:
445 vs Australia in Adelaide, 1978 - LOST
429/8 vs England at The Oval, 1979 - DRAW
406/4 vs WI in Port of Spain, 1976 - WON
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 11:26 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: What does the equation stand?
India need 280 runs to win with Kohli unbeaten on 44 alongside Rahane on 20*. Australia, on the other hand, need seven wickets to win.
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 11:14 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: What happened on Day 4?
Beside the controversy? Well, it was an action-packed day. Australia changed gears in the second session after losing two wickets for 78 runs in the morning before setting a colossal target of 444 runs after Pat Cummins declared. India then started off on a promising note before Green pulled off a controversial catch. Rohit and Pujara carried on but the Indian skipper soon fell to Nathan Lyon while the latter played an uncharacteristic shot to end his knock. Kohli an Rahane then stitched a 71-run stand to carry India to 164/3 at Stumps. India need 280 runs to win.
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 11:05 AM
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the fifth and final day of the World Test Championship final at The Oval between India and Australia.