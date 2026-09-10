India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: IND W asked to bat in high-stakes semifinal clash

IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bowl. Seven-time champions India will start favourites against Bangladesh in the high-stakes semi-final clash in Dubai tonight. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been in imperious form, topping Group A after winning all their matches, including a commanding victory over Pakistan, whom they skittled for just 55....Read More

Bangladesh, on the other hand, finished second in Group B after losing to Sri Lanka. Their route to the semi-finals was far less convincing than India’s.