Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'This is the mindset, don't let that go': Akhtar has some advice for Indian pacers to succeed in England
cricket

'This is the mindset, don't let that go': Akhtar has some advice for Indian pacers to succeed in England

Virat Kohli and Co. will play five Test matches against England and would be hoping to leave behind the disappointment of not winning the inaugural World Test Championship.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 10:45 AM IST
File image of Shoaib Akhtar.(Reuters)

India's Test series against England begins next week from the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham. Virat Kohli and Co. will play five Test matches against England and would be hoping to leave behind the disappointment of not winning the inaugural World Test Championship. India will hope that their fast bowlers are in top form as they look to win their first Test series in England since 2007.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar advised the Indian pacers to 'hit the deck with a lot of aggression' in England. Akhtar also stated that England will have the edge in the series.

READ | 'Jimmy used to get him out for fun': Swann predicts winner of Kohli vs Anderson battle in India vs England Tests

"The English bowlers have an edge, especially Archer and Anderson. We all know the history between Anderson and Virat Kohli. Of course, they have the upper hand as they are playing in their home conditions."

"The aggression of the fast bowlers is in their length. People think that I was aggressive because of bowling bouncers, but no. I was aggressive because I was constantly hitting the right areas, and with the pace, with the variation in pace. So, whoever goes in from the Indian side(plays in the Test series), just remember to hit the deck with a lot of aggression and a lot of pace. And keep doing this variation throughout, which is the most important thing."

READ | Sangakkara comments on Stokes' decision to take indefinite break from cricket

Akhtar continued to say that once the pacers find 'aggression in length', they shouldn't let it go.

"Once you find your aggression in length, then don't let that go. Make sure you have your match on within your brain, not with the batsmen. It is my skill that is going to outsmart you out there. This is the mindset that you should have. It's not about people who are holding the bad days or enemies of yours, no, it is your skill which is your best enemy, who is not letting you or allowing you to display that talent. In order to display that talent, you have to go through the pain barrier." said Akhtar

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england shoaib akhtar
TRENDING NEWS

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP