'This is the mindset, don't let that go': Akhtar has some advice for Indian pacers to succeed in England

India's Test series against England begins next week from the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham. Virat Kohli and Co. will play five Test matches against England and would be hoping to leave behind the disappointment of not winning the inaugural World Test Championship. India will hope that their fast bowlers are in top form as they look to win their first Test series in England since 2007.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar advised the Indian pacers to 'hit the deck with a lot of aggression' in England. Akhtar also stated that England will have the edge in the series.

"The English bowlers have an edge, especially Archer and Anderson. We all know the history between Anderson and Virat Kohli. Of course, they have the upper hand as they are playing in their home conditions."

"The aggression of the fast bowlers is in their length. People think that I was aggressive because of bowling bouncers, but no. I was aggressive because I was constantly hitting the right areas, and with the pace, with the variation in pace. So, whoever goes in from the Indian side(plays in the Test series), just remember to hit the deck with a lot of aggression and a lot of pace. And keep doing this variation throughout, which is the most important thing."

Akhtar continued to say that once the pacers find 'aggression in length', they shouldn't let it go.

"Once you find your aggression in length, then don't let that go. Make sure you have your match on within your brain, not with the batsmen. It is my skill that is going to outsmart you out there. This is the mindset that you should have. It's not about people who are holding the bad days or enemies of yours, no, it is your skill which is your best enemy, who is not letting you or allowing you to display that talent. In order to display that talent, you have to go through the pain barrier." said Akhtar