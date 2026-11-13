India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI LIVE Updates: Shreyas Iyer to lead as Shubman Gill leaves camp, IND eye series win

IND vs NZ, Live Updates: India take on New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, looking to turn their 2-0 lead into an outright series victory. The visitors won the first two matches in Auckland and Wellington before rain washed out the third ODI in Hamilton without a ball being bowled. With two matches remaining, New Zealand can no longer win the five-match series, but they can still salvage a draw by winning both encounters. India, meanwhile, will be keen to maintain their momentum and continue testing their combinations ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The fourth ODI also marks the beginning of the final leg of the white-ball tour, with the fifth match scheduled at the same venue on Sunday. With the series still to be decided, both teams have plenty to play for.