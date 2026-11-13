India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI LIVE Updates: Shreyas Iyer to lead as Shubman Gill leaves camp, IND eye series win
IND vs NZ, 4th ODI: India look to seal the five-match ODI series against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui after taking a 2-0 lead. With the third ODI washed out, the hosts must win both remaining matches to salvage a series draw.
IND vs NZ, Live Updates: India take on New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, looking to turn their 2-0 lead into an outright series victory. The visitors won the first two matches in Auckland and Wellington before rain washed out the third ODI in Hamilton without a ball being bowled. With two matches remaining, New Zealand can no longer win the five-match series, but they can still salvage a draw by winning both encounters. India, meanwhile, will be keen to maintain their momentum and continue testing their combinations ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The fourth ODI also marks the beginning of the final leg of the white-ball tour, with the fifth match scheduled at the same venue on Sunday. With the series still to be decided, both teams have plenty to play for.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 06:25:25 AM IST
Who will open for India?
In Shubman Gill's absence, Ishan Kishan is likely to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma. One of Ruturaj Gaikwad or Tilak Varma is likely to replace KL Rahul in the middle order. Interesting selection dilemma for head coach Gautam Gambhir. Toss is just half an hour away.
- 13 Nov 2026, 06:15:08 AM IST
Squad changes
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have both left the ODI squad to prepare for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer will be leading the Men in Blue in the remaining two ODIs. Expect some changes in the bowling lineup as well.
New Zealand, too, will have multiple changes in the playing XI as some players have left the camp to prepare for the Tests.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 06:10:40 AM IST
What's the weather like?
First things first, it's an ideal day for cricket! There's no chance of rain and the sun is beaming bright in Mount Maunganui. Expect no rain delays and one can see a full ODI. We still have some time left before the toss. So grab your morning coffees and buckle in.
- 13 Nov 2026, 06:06:24 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand. The Men in Blue have the chance of sealing the series while the Kiwis need a win to keep their hopes alive of drawing the series. Stay tuned as we bring you more.
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