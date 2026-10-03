India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games final: Sooryavanshi takes off, PAK feel teenager's brute force early on

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games 2026 final: The Asian champions and two-time defending T20 Cup winners, India, take on Pakistan in the blockbuster face-off in Nisshin with the eye on the gold medal. For India, it will be a second consecutive top-of-the-podium finish in men's cricket and a second straight double sweep in the sport at the Asian Games, after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's team had clinched the gold earlier in the campaign. Pakistan, on the other hand, are looking for their first-ever gold in men's cricket....Read More

India, boasting a formidable line-up of T20 stars, will be the overwhelming favourites in the match.