IND vs SA: 'Give rest to Bumrah' - Mohammad Azharuddin wants 2 big changes in India's playing XI for 3rd ODI

India will be looking for a consolation victory in the third match after losing the series on Friday.
Mohammad Azharuddin wants two big changes in India's playing XI for 3rd ODI against South Africa
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 09:12 PM IST
Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has called for two big changes in the Indian playing XI for the third and final ODI match of the three-match series against South Africa in Cape Town. India will be looking for a consolation victory in the third match after losing the series on Friday. 

Responding to a fan on Twitter during his Q & A session, Azharuddin said that he wanted to rest senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the final game and bring in two young bowlers into the bowling line-up. 

“Play Navdeep Saini and Siraj. And give rest to Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar,” he replied. 

He was further asked by another fan on whether the Indian team management should bring back Umesh Yadav in the ODIs. He is not part of the ongoing series, but the veteran replied saying that the team should play their new players - Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj.

"They should play two new players Navdeep Saini and Siraj. Umesh Yadav maybe not in this series," he said.

Indian bowling has been criticised in the last two ODIs where India lost by 31 runs and seven wickets respectively in Paarl earlier this week. Despite having a world-class bowler in Bumrah and a veteran pacers in Bhuvneshwar, India have managed to pick just one wicket with the new ball, conceding 39 and 66 runs respectively in the powerplay of the two matches. In the second game, the opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan stitched a 132-run stand. 

