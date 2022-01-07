'Seen a few over time, but ...': SA legend reserves highest praise for Elgar's side after Wanderers Test win vs India

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith reserved the highest praise for the Dean Elgar-led side that outperformed the mighty Indian team at the Wanderers in Johannesburg to script a series-levelling win.

Elgar showed some serious grit in his unbeaten 96 off 188 deliveries and unlike his Indian counterpart, found some able assistance from each of the top-order batters, as the hosts completed their highest successful chase at the Wanderers to script a seven-wicket win and level the three-match series 1-1.

The victory was South Africa's first-ever win against India both at the Wanderers and in six Tests.

Following the victory, Smith, who owns the record of most wins as a Test captain, six of which came against India, took to Twitter to write, “Seen a few over time, but that is One of SA crickets greatest test wins! #INDvsSA #Proteas.”

South Africa didn't find themselves ahead in the game until after the first hour of the fourth evening when Rassie van der Dussen's flurry of boundaries kept the hosts steady and well in track to complete the chase.

Marco Jansen had bounced out the Virat Kohli-less India for 202 in the first innings before a record seven-wicket haul from Shardul Thakur gave the visitors a sigh of relief despite South Africa escaping ahead with only a 27-run first-innings lead.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's counter-attacking partnership and some lower-order runs from Ashwin and Thakur helped India set a target of 240. Elgar batted valiantly, despite copping blows on his helmet grille and on his shoulder, to keep South Africa two down at stroke of stumps on Day 3.

After rain washed out the first two sessions, the pair of Elgar and Van der Dussen looked to race away to the finish line before Shami removed the latter. Elgar then found able assistance in Temba Bavuma and the pair wrapped it up in style to hand South Africa a glorious win.