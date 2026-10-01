India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asian Games semi-final: IND look to qualify for gold medal match; PAK already qualified

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, Asian Games semi-final: India were to start their campaign in the quarterfinal round last Monday, but rain in Aichi washed out the Afghanistan clash, as it did for all four quarterfinal matches in men's cricket. Hence, the bigger question will be whether the weather will allow the semifinal today at all. The winner of the contest between India and Sri Lanka will face Pakistan in the gold medal match on Saturday, October 3. ...Read More

India, the Asian champions, will be the favourite in the contest against Sri Lanka, whom they have beaten 23 times in 33 international T20 meetings.