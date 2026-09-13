IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur's team aims for revenge of 2024 final
IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026. They enter this game on the back of an unbeaten run, and are the strong favourites against the defending champions. They aim to win a record-extending 8th title.
IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium....Read More
Both teams enter the final with strong momentum, having remained undefeated throughout the tournament. India comfortably defeated Bangladesh by 40 runs in their semi-final, and they are currently chasing a record-extending 8th overall title.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka secured their spot with a nail-biting four-wicket victory over Pakistan, aiming to successfully defend the championship they won in 2024. Led by star captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Chamari Athapaththu, the match promises to be a highly competitive showdown to crown the best team in Asia.
This will be also be a chance for India to take revenge for their loss to the same opponents in the final of the last edition of the Women's Asia Cup in 2024.
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- 13 Sept 2026, 07:05:50 PM IST
IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India aim for revenge
IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: In the final of the last Women's Asia Cup in 2024, we saw a repeat of tonight's final as India took on Sri Lanka. However, in that match it was the Sri Lankan side that emerged victorious. India will be looking for revenge and reverse the result that happened two years ago.
- 13 Sept 2026, 06:47:39 PM IST
IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India aims for record-extending tally!!
IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India have won the Women's Asia Cup 7 times out of the 9 times that the tournament has been played. A win tonight against Sri Lanka will see them win their record-extendinf 8th title.
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- 13 Sept 2026, 06:23:21 PM IST
IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Hello and welcome!!
IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Hello and welcome from the Dubai International Stadium as India take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026.