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IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur's team aims for revenge of 2024 final

By Shaunak Ghosh
Sep 13, 2026, 19:09:45 IST

IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026. They enter this game on the back of an unbeaten run, and are the strong favourites against the defending champions. They aim to win a record-extending 8th title.

India will meet Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup final on Sunday. (ACC)
India will meet Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup final on Sunday. (ACC)

IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium....Read More

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  • 13 Sept 2026, 07:05:50 PM IST

    IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India aim for revenge

    IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: In the final of the last Women's Asia Cup in 2024, we saw a repeat of tonight's final as India took on Sri Lanka. However, in that match it was the Sri Lankan side that emerged victorious. India will be looking for revenge and reverse the result that happened two years ago.

  • 13 Sept 2026, 06:47:39 PM IST

    IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India aims for record-extending tally!!

    IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India have won the Women's Asia Cup 7 times out of the 9 times that the tournament has been played. A win tonight against Sri Lanka will see them win their record-extendinf 8th title.

  • 13 Sept 2026, 06:23:21 PM IST

    IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Hello and welcome!!

    IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Hello and welcome from the Dubai International Stadium as India take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026.

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