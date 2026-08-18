IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: India need quick runs to keep the win alive in Galle

The opening day saw 17 overs lost, while only 43 overs were possible on Day 2. On Monday, 80.2 of the scheduled 98 overs were bowled, leaving India with precious little time to build a sizeable target and then dismiss Sri Lanka again.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 in their first innings, with Manav Suthar leading the attack with 4/76 and Ravindra Jadeja claiming 3/57. India will now want to stretch their advantage quickly before giving their bowlers enough time to take 10 wickets and secure a 1-0 lead in the series.

The second innings could also provide an intriguing battle between India’s batters and Sri Lanka’s spinners, who are expected to find more assistance as the surface wears. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant are likely to take the attacking route and look for quick runs. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, meanwhile, could be tasked with providing the stability needed around them. With rain already eating into significant chunks of playing time, India cannot afford to spend too long building the lead. The balance between scoring quickly and avoiding unnecessary risks could decide whether they have enough time to push for victory.