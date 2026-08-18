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IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: India need quick runs to keep the win alive in Galle

By Aditya Maheshwari
Aug 18, 2026, 09:32:06 IST

IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: India head into Day 4 with a 178-run lead but face a race against time, with quick runs needed to set up a victory push before rain further eats into the Galle Test.

IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: Follow Day 4 Updates (ANI)
IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: Follow Day 4 Updates (ANI)

IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: India will have one clear priority when Day 4 of the Galle Test gets underway, score quickly and make the most of the limited time available. The visitors ended Day 3 with a 178-run lead, but rain has repeatedly interrupted the contest and remains the biggest threat to India’s hopes of forcing a result....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 18 Aug 2026, 09:32:06 AM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: DDP - The star of India's first innings!

    IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: India’s batting effort in the first innings was led by Devdutt Padikkal, who produced a superb 167 to anchor the visitors’ massive total. KL Rahul provided valuable support with a composed 82, while Dhruv Jurel chipped in with a crucial 51. The three knocks formed the backbone of India’s innings and helped them post a commanding first-innings score of 462.

  • 18 Aug 2026, 09:20:02 AM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: IND batters vs SL spinners on Day 4

    IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: India’s second innings could bring a fascinating contest between the batters and Sri Lanka’s spinners. With the pitch expected to offer more turn as the game progresses, India’s batters will have to be watchful while also finding a way to score quickly and build a sizeable lead.

  • 18 Aug 2026, 09:04:17 AM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: India need quick runs!

    IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: India will be looking for quick runs from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant as they look to stretch their lead. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, meanwhile, could take on the anchoring role and provide stability at the other end.

  • 18 Aug 2026, 08:52:03 AM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: India hoping for rain free days!

    IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: India will be hoping the weather stays clear over the final two days, giving them enough time to push for a result in Galle. With the series opener heavily affected by rain so far, the visitors need uninterrupted play to press home their advantage and secure a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

  • 18 Aug 2026, 08:43:37 AM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: India have a healthy lead!

    IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 in their first innings, falling 178 runs short of India’s 462. The hosts struggled to match India’s total before bad weather brought play to an early end, leaving India with a healthy first-innings advantage.

  • 18 Aug 2026, 08:18:56 AM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: Hello and welcome!

    IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 4 of first Test between India and Sri Lanka from Galle.

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