IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: India claw back at lunch after Sri Lanka dominate opening hour on Day 5

IND vs SL Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja finally gave India the breakthrough they had been waiting for, dismissing Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva after his stubborn half-century had frustrated the visitors for a long time. Dhananjaya and Sonal Dinusha had put together a crucial partnership, with Sonal also bringing up his fifty as Sri Lanka looked comfortable against the Indian attack. The pair handled the spinners well and kept India searching for an opening. However, Jadeja eventually broke the stand to bring India back into the contest. Prasidh Krishna then struck late in the session to remove Niroshan Dickwella, leaving Sri Lanka at 175/6 at lunch on Day 5. India now need four more wickets for victory.