‘I move on quick as people forget past performances’: India middle-order batter shares mantra behind recent success

Shreyas Iyer had a splendid outing against Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series, which India won 3-0. Batting at a strike-rate of 174.36, the 27-year-old accumulated 204 runs, which also saw him slam fifties in all three games. Iyer's fine show helped him win the Player of the Series as he finished as the leading run-scorer, 80 runs ahead of the second-placed Dasun Shanaka.

Sharing his thoughts on the dream show, the middle-order batter said his focus was to return unbeaten in all the matches. “My mindset was to return not-out in all the three matches,” Iyer told teammate Yuzvendra Chahal in the latest segment of Chahal TV.

During the course of the series, Iyer was seen gradually accelerating his innings after starting at a moderately slow pace. Speaking on his approach, the middle-order batter said: “I wanted to pace my innings in a particular way because I was confident about taking on any bowler once my eyes are set, which would also help the team reach a desired total.”

Apart from his superlative effort against Sri Lanka, Iyer had also slammed a century in his Test debut at Kanpur and seems to be in fine touch.

Speaking on his form, the right-handed batter said: “I've learnt one thing, whatever you've performed in the past, it's done. I try to move on quick because we play back to back matches."

"People too tend to forget the past performances and you prepare yourself thinking something new will come. So I prefer to stay in the present.”

India won the third and final T20I match against Sri Lanka by six wickets. For hosts, Shreyas Iyer starred with an unbeaten 73* as the Men in Blue chased the target of 146 within 16.5 overs.

India never found themselves in trouble while chasing the underwhelming target of 146. Shreyas trumped the chase with 73* off 45 balls - his third successive half-century. Hosts dominated from the word go and chased down the target with six wickets and 19 balls to spare.

-with PTI inputs