India vs West Indies LIVE Score 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma over-cautious after Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill's early departures
India vs West Indies Live Updates 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill's team will look to whitewash the opponent. Expect another run fest in Mullanpur.
India vs West Indies LIVE Updates 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat first in Mullanpur. The hosts made three changes to their playing XI, bringing in Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj in place of Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna and Auqib Nabi. Expect another runfest as India takes on the Windies in the third and final ODI in Mullanpur. The previous encounter saw 811 runs being scored as India chased down a daunting target of 406 with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare as Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten double century. The first two ODIs have been high-scoring, with India chasing in both. It would be interesting to see whether the Men in Blue decide to bat first in the final ODI if they win the toss.
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- 3 Oct 2026, 03:01:17 PM IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad DROPPED twice!
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been dropped twice already as the pressure is mounting on him to break the shackles, and it is making him do silly stuff. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma breaks free to smash a SIX. IND 38/2 in
- 3 Oct 2026, 02:46:36 PM IST
Rohit Sharma survives!
A loud appeal, and the umpire gave Rohit Sharma out, but he took the review without wasting much time, and the replay showed it was clearly going down the leg. Rohit survived here. IND 23/2 in 8.4 overs
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- 3 Oct 2026, 02:40:25 PM IST
Run rate below 4!
The current run rate is well below 4, but that isn't India's concern at the moment. The situation demands that the two batters focus on stabilising things, especially with some assistance on offer for the bowlers. IND 21/2 in 7 overs
- 3 Oct 2026, 02:17:17 PM IST
Kohli GONE!!!!
GONE!!! Golden Duck for the Modern Master!!!! Full ball and that swings in. Kohli plays across the line and the ball hits the stumps. West Indies have got two early wickets and for the first time in the series India are under pressure.
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- 3 Oct 2026, 02:16:28 PM IST
Shubman Gill departs
GONE!!! Seales gets the better of Shubman Gill. The double centurion from the last match, the man in form departs.
- 3 Oct 2026, 01:51:57 PM IST
What did Gill say at the toss?
At the toss, Shubman Gill describes the surface as beautiful, saying there might be assistance for the bowlers at the start. He also admitted that the bowling department has left much to be desired. “Our bowling line-up is inexperienced, the more the play, the better,” said Gill.
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- 3 Oct 2026, 01:37:23 PM IST
Auqib Nabi dropped!
India make three changes to their playing XI, bringing in Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj in place of Auqib Nabi and Prasidh Krishna. There's no Ravindra Jadeja as well as he has been replaced by Anshul Kamboj.
- 3 Oct 2026, 01:35:17 PM IST
India win TOSS!
India captain Shubman Gill wins the toss and opts to bat in Mullanpur. Meanwhile, it's a happy day for the Indian camp as Shreyas Iyer's team clinched the gold medal after beating Pakistan in the final.
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- 3 Oct 2026, 01:15:59 PM IST
What's the weather like?
The weather is likely to be in the mid 30s and the sapping heat is expected to possess a challenge in front of both the teams. Expect a few changes in both the lineups as the travel from Guwahati to New Chandigarh must have been daunting.
- 3 Oct 2026, 01:03:29 PM IST
Will India shuffle batting order?
In the first two ODIs, India's top three - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli did the bulk of the job. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have not had a hit in the series so far, hence it would be interesting to see whether the management decides to shuffle the batting order a bit. The 2027 ODI World Cup is just one year away hence giving each player sufficient game time is of utmost importance.
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- 3 Oct 2026, 12:52:24 PM IST
Who will replace Prasidh?
Prasidh Krishna who suffered a hamstring injury in the second ODI has been ruled out of the final game of the three-match series. Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad as his replacement. Mohammed Siraj who is yet to play a single game, is expected to finally feature in the playing XI for the Mullanpur ODI.
- 3 Oct 2026, 12:43:46 PM IST
Another run fest on the cards!
Expect another run fest and the third ODI is expected to play on the similar lines as the first two matches. It would be interesting to see whether the Indian team get a chance to bat first for the first time in the series. In the opening two ODIs, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl and the hosts didn't break a sweat in chasing down the totals of 296 and 406.
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- 3 Oct 2026, 12:32:44 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI between India and the West Indies. The final ODI of the three-match series will be played at Mullanpur, and the Indian team will aim to inflict a whitewash after having previously won the first two matches comprehensively.