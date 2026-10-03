India vs West Indies LIVE Score 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma over-cautious after Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill's early departures

India vs West Indies LIVE Updates 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat first in Mullanpur. The hosts made three changes to their playing XI, bringing in Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj in place of Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna and Auqib Nabi. Expect another runfest as India takes on the Windies in the third and final ODI in Mullanpur. The previous encounter saw 811 runs being scored as India chased down a daunting target of 406 with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare as Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten double century. The first two ODIs have been high-scoring, with India chasing in both. It would be interesting to see whether the Men in Blue decide to bat first in the final ODI if they win the toss.