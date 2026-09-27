India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as preparation for World Cup gathers steam
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Follow latest updates from the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: One-day international cricket is back, and so are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the team begins the final phase of its preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup....Read More
India could play anywhere between 14 and 20 ODIs before the showpiece event in South Africa, giving the team a sizeable window to settle on its best combination. For Kohli and Rohit, every appearance will be closely watched as India look to strike the right balance between their experience and the need to build a settled 15 for the World Cup.
The three-match series against the West Indies, who sit 10 places below India in the ICC ODI rankings, offers India both a competitive assignment and room to experiment. With the World Cup still some distance away, the team can use these games to test combinations, assess fringe options and gradually narrow down the squad that will travel to South Africa.
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- 27 Sept 2026, 01:20:57 PM IST
Toss in 10 minutes
The toss is just 10 minutes away. Let's see what playing XI the Men in Blue choose to field in the first ODI against the West Indies.
- 27 Sept 2026, 01:13:58 PM IST
West Indies look to defy recent history
The West Indies last defeated India in an ODI series 20 years back in 2006, and their last series win on Indian soil came in 2022. The Windies look to defy history and better their record against the Men in Blue in the 50-over format.
India, too, hasn't been in good form in 2026, losing against New Zealand and England. Their only series this year came against Afghanistan.
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- 27 Sept 2026, 01:04:23 PM IST
What are the squads?
Some key players are unavailable for India due to the Asian Games. Here are the full squads of both India and the West Indies:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir.
West Indies: John Campbell, Shai Hope(w/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul.
- 27 Sept 2026, 12:57:43 PM IST
Where will live streaming be available?
The 1st ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website. The live broadcast will begin at 1 PM IST.
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- 27 Sept 2026, 12:50:17 PM IST
Will Ruturaj Gaikwad play?
With Shreyas Iyer unavailable due to the Asian Games, a spot for number four slot has opened up. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the frontrunner to take the place but the management might also look to give Naman Dhir a chance as it is all about building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. Gaikwad had slammed a ton in the series against South Africa but was dropped for the next assignment against New Zealand after Shreyas recovered from an injury.
- 27 Sept 2026, 12:40:55 PM IST
The return of RoKo
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to action after three months. The duo last played for India in three-match series against England. Rohit hit a hundred in the last and final ODI and the knock came amid the reports of him potentially playing his last game for the Men in Blue. However, the century reduced the chatter around his position and the right-hander will aim to assert his dominance over the Windies.
Speaking of Virat, the seasoned pro has been flawless in ODIs of late, with runs coming off his bat in the last three series. The duo would aim to show their experience as the team builds up to the World Cup set to be played next year in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
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- 27 Sept 2026, 12:30:16 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 1st ODI between India and the West Indies. Live action will begin at 2 PM and the toss is scheduled for 1:30 PM.