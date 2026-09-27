India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as preparation for World Cup gathers steam

India could play anywhere between 14 and 20 ODIs before the showpiece event in South Africa, giving the team a sizeable window to settle on its best combination. For Kohli and Rohit, every appearance will be closely watched as India look to strike the right balance between their experience and the need to build a settled 15 for the World Cup.

The three-match series against the West Indies, who sit 10 places below India in the ICC ODI rankings, offers India both a competitive assignment and room to experiment. With the World Cup still some distance away, the team can use these games to test combinations, assess fringe options and gradually narrow down the squad that will travel to South Africa.