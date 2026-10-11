IND vs WI Live score, 3rd T20I: Another run-fest in Indore? India, West Indies brace for high-scoring clash

IND vs WI Live score, 3rd T20I: Another high-scoring contest in store in Indore? Flat pitches and record-breaking run-chases have been the theme of West Indies' white-ball tour of India, leaving bowlers with little room to breathe. India head coach Gautam Gambhir came to his bowlers' defence but also acknowledged that they need to find a way to turn things around....Read More

In Lucknow, Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 102 powered India to victory. Shai Hope responded with a century of his own as West Indies chased down 250 despite losing three wickets inside the powerplay. Who will come out on top today?