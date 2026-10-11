IND vs WI Live score, 3rd T20I: Another run-fest in Indore? India, West Indies brace for high-scoring clash
IND vs WI Live score, 3rd T20I: Follow latest updates of the third match of the five-game series between India and the West Indies in Indore.
IND vs WI Live score, 3rd T20I: Another high-scoring contest in store in Indore? Flat pitches and record-breaking run-chases have been the theme of West Indies' white-ball tour of India, leaving bowlers with little room to breathe. India head coach Gautam Gambhir came to his bowlers' defence but also acknowledged that they need to find a way to turn things around....Read More
In Lucknow, Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 102 powered India to victory. Shai Hope responded with a century of his own as West Indies chased down 250 despite losing three wickets inside the powerplay. Who will come out on top today?
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- 11 Oct 2026, 05:59:31 PM IST
Another run-fest in Indore?
Oh yes. There is not stopping to that. In fact, 200 is the average first-innings score in Indore, which has hosted all but four T20Is. This is also the venue where Virender Sehwag scored his ODI double hundred. And among T20 centurions, besides Rohit and Iyer, the list also includes Pujara and Amla. The last time the venue staged a T20 game was in December 2024, when Gujarat scored 251 runs against Karnataka in SMAT.
- 11 Oct 2026, 05:47:19 PM IST
Will India make any changes?
Unlikely. You can't start blaming players right away if dew has had a major factor in the run chase in the 2nd T20I. But Shivam Dube could be rested to bring in Nitish Kumar Reddy in this game. The CSK player hasn't quite had a good series so far.
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- 11 Oct 2026, 05:42:17 PM IST
What does the two squads look like?
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Amir Jangoo, Keemo Paul
- 11 Oct 2026, 05:31:00 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the third T20I of the five-game series between India and West Indies. Stay tuned for more updates!
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