India A head coach Sunil Joshi hammered for not using Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Super Over: ‘What’s he writing now?'

Former India spinner Maninder Singh tore into the India A team management on Friday after a baffling tactical decision contributed to the side’s exit from the Rising Stars Asia Cup. India A crashed out in the semifinal against Bangladesh A in Guwahati, losing a chaotic Super Over despite having tournament standout Vaibhav Suryavanshi — the event’s highest run-getter and leading six-hitter — sitting unused in the dugout. India A head coach Sunil Joshi and Vaibhav Suryavanshi

“Still trying to think what the India A think-tank was doing,” Maninder remarked on commentary. “Why didn’t they send Vaibhav Suryavanshi to bat in the Super Over? Sunil Joshi, the India A head coach, what is he writing now? The ship has already sailed," Maninder said when the cameras panned to coach Sunil Joshi, who was making notes.

His frustration reflected the disbelief across the ground as India were bowled out for zero in the Super Over with captain Jitesh Sharma and Ashutosh Sharma falling in the first two balls of the contest to Ripon Mondal.

India A implode in Super Over after tying Bangladesh’s 194

The semifinal had already swung wildly before the tactical blunder sealed India’s fate. Bangladesh A posted a formidable 194 for six, powered by opener Habibur Rahman’s composed 65 (46 balls) and a stunning late assault from Meherob Hasan, who smashed 48 off just 18 deliveries. India’s bowlers lost control at the death, conceding 28 runs in the 19th over bowled by part-timer Naman Dhir and another 20 in the final over from Vysakh Vijayakumar. The last two overs cost India a massive 48 runs.

Even so, the chase began in spectacular fashion. Suryavanshi (38 off 15) launched a blistering assault, clobbering Ripon Mondol for 19 runs in the opening over before hammering Meherob for two sixes in succession. Priyansh Arya (44 off 23) soon joined the fireworks, tearing into the spinners and helping India race past 50 inside 3.1 overs.

But both openers departed in quick succession — Suryavanshi losing his bottom-hand grip attempting a big hit, and Arya holing out in the deep — slowing the momentum. Jitesh Sharma (33) and Nehal Wadhera (32*), however, steadied the innings with a 52-run stand to keep India in the hunt at 150 for three in the 15th over.

The finishing push never arrived. Wickets at crucial moments and sluggish striking from the middle order left India needing 16 off the final over and four off the last ball. A fielding misjudgment from Bangladesh keeper Akbar Ali allowed India to steal a third run off a routine long-off push, tying the match at 194 all out and forcing a Super Over.

The Super Over disaster

What followed shocked both fans and commentators.

Despite Suryavanshi’s explosive form and proven six-hitting ability, India opted to send Jitesh Sharma and Ashutosh Sharma for the Super Over. Both were dismissed for ducks by Ripon Mondol, leaving India with a score of zero — a near-unheard-of outcome at this level.

Jitesh was bowled while trying to play a lap shot while Ashutosh was caught at cover after miscuing a big hit.

Bangladesh, chasing one run after losing a wicket first ball, got home off a wide from Suyash Sharma, sealing their spot in Sunday’s final.