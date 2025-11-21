IND A vs BAN A LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: Spotlight on Vaibhav Suryavanshi as India take on Bangladesh in semis
IND A vs BAN A LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: India face Bangladesh in the semifinals, on Friday in Dubai. All eyes will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has already bagged a ton in the tournament.
IND A vs BAN A LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: India A take on Bangladesh A in the first semifinal of the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, in Dubai on Friday. The spotlight will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been in sensational form lately. The RR star is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament with 201 runs, and has also got a ton. Other than Suryavanshi, the other Indian batters have disappointed and will need to perform. But their bowling attack has been in good form, and Gurjapneet Singh is the top wicket-taker currently. Meanwhile, Harsh Dubey, Suyash Sharma have also made contributions....Read More
India A began their campaign with a win against UAE as Survanshi also got his 32-ball ton. But then India slipped against Pakistan, followed by a victory over Oman, which sent them to the semis. Bangladesh A finished on top of Groip A with eight-wicket wins in their first two games vs Hong Kong and Afghanistan. Then they lost to Sri Lanka in their final league game.
India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel
Bangladesh A Squad: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Shadhin Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
IND A vs BAN A LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: Bangladesh's bowling department
IND A vs BAN A LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: Bangladesh's bowling has been in good form! They dismissed Afghanistan for only 78. Then pushed a strong Sri Lanka side to the final over. The onus will be on pacer Ripon Mondol and spinner Rakibul Hasan.
IND A vs BAN A LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: India's batting order
IND A vs BAN A LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: For India's batting department, only Vaibhav has been in good form with his ton. But the other batters like skipper Jitesh Sharma, Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera need to step up and perform today!
IND A vs BAN A LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: Hello and welcome everyone!
IND A vs BAN A LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's Rising Stars Asia Cup fixture between India and Bangladesh! It is the semifinals, and Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the other semis fixture. A win for India and a victory for Pakistan will see a IND vs PAK finale!