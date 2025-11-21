IND A vs BAN A LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: Spotlight on Vaibhav Suryavanshi as India take on Bangladesh in semis

Live

IND A vs BAN A LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: India A take on Bangladesh A in the first semifinal of the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, in Dubai on Friday. The spotlight will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been in sensational form lately. The RR star is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament with 201 runs, and has also got a ton. Other than Suryavanshi, the other Indian batters have disappointed and will need to perform. But their bowling attack has been in good form, and Gurjapneet Singh is the top wicket-taker currently. Meanwhile, Harsh Dubey, Suyash Sharma have also made contributions. India A began their campaign with a win against UAE as Survanshi also got his 32-ball ton. But then India slipped against Pakistan, followed by a victory over Oman, which sent them to the semis. Bangladesh A finished on top of Groip A with eight-wicket wins in their first two games vs Hong Kong and Afghanistan. Then they lost to Sri Lanka in their final league game. India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel Bangladesh A Squad: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Shadhin Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury ...Read More

