A spirited Sri Lanka A rode on centuries from openers Lasith Croospulle (116) and Sineth Jayawardene (105) to decimate a star-studded India A by eight wickets and reach the Asia Cup Rising Stars final here on Thursday.

Tilak Varma hit a half-century in the Asia Cup Rising Stars semis. (BCCI - X) more less

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Both Croospulle and Jayawardene received early reprieves in the form of dropped catches and made India A, which had several international cricketers at its disposal, rue those mistakes.

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India A's 317 for eight looked competitive at the halfway mark, but a ruthless approach on a flat deck under lights by Jayawardene, the more belligerent of the two, and Croospulle left the Indians scrambling for answers.

Jayawardene (105 off 70 balls; 10 fours, 6 sixes) and Croospulle (116 off 107 balls; 12 fours, 3 sixes) put India A to the sword with a 174-run opening stand that laid the foundation for a comprehensive win. Sri Lanka A completed the chase in the 42nd over, reaching 318 for two.

Nishan Madushka (58 not out) and Pavan Rathnayake (31 not out) finished the job with an unbeaten 53-run stand for the third wicket, after Madushka had added 91 runs with Croospulle for the second.

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{{^usCountry}} India pacer Harshit Rana (7-0-61-1), who was making a comeback, conceded 50 runs in his first six overs, while the other bowlers too struggled to maintain control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India pacer Harshit Rana (7-0-61-1), who was making a comeback, conceded 50 runs in his first six overs, while the other bowlers too struggled to maintain control. {{/usCountry}}

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Rana induced a leading edge off Croospulle's bat on the first ball of the innings, but the ball fell short of skipper Tilak Varma at mid-off. On the first ball of the second over, Jayawardene got another reprieve when his shot burst through Tanush Kotian's hands at backward point.

With luck on their side, the Sri Lankan pair unleashed a flurry of boundaries against India's frontline bowlers, crossing the 50-run mark in the fifth over and 100 in the 13th.

Jayawardene was particularly severe on Arshad Khan, smashing the left-arm seamer for two sixes and as many fours in the fourth over to plunder 21 runs. Sri Lanka never looked back.

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Earlier, Shahbaz Nadeem provided a late impetus to a faltering innings with an unbeaten 54 as India A posted 317 for eight.

Nadeem struck four sixes in his 48-ball knock and shared a 73-run seventh-wicket stand with Tanush Kotian (28), helping India recover from a precarious 235 for six to post a challenging total.

The partnership rescued India after their innings threatened to lose momentum following the dismissals of skipper Tilak Varma (53) and Abhishek Sharma (78), who had laid the foundation for a big score.

Abhishek struck 11 fours and a six but failed to convert his start, falling for a 63-ball 78. Tilak, too, departed after scoring 53 off 66 balls, with three fours and a six.

The duo added 79 runs for the second wicket after the openers had put on 80, but regular wickets prevented India from building further substantial partnerships and put pressure on the lower order.

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India got off to a flying start, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (40 off 26 balls; 4 fours, 3 sixes) and Abhishek adding 80 runs before the former departed.

Tilak and Abhishek then joined forces to consolidate, punishing loose deliveries for boundaries while rotating the strike effectively.

Abhishek was eventually deceived by a slower delivery from Lahiru Samarakoon in the 22nd over and caught at long-on, while Tilak fell attempting a sweep off Ravindu Fernando.