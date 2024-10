India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semi-final: AFG A win toss, opt to bat

Live

India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semi-final: IND A face AFG A in the semi-final, in Oman on Friday.

India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semi-final: India A take on Afghanistan A in the semi-final of the ongoing ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, in Al Amarat (Oman) on Friday. Led by Tilak Varma, India A have been unbeaten so far in this tournament, and ended the league stage with three wins. India A defeated Pakistan A in their campaign opener, and then beat UAE and Oman in their second and third matches. Meanwhile, Afghanistan began their campaign with a win against Sri lanka A, followed by another win vs Bangladesh A. But then they crashed to a defeat against Hong Kong. In the previous edition, India A reached the final, but then lost to Pakistan A in the final. India A have four-capped players in their side (Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, R Sai Kishore and Rahul Chahar)....Read More