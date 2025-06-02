India A vs England Lions Day 4, Live Updates: Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh look to wrap up England's innings
India A vs England Lions Live Updates, Day 4: Anshul Kamboj and Mukesh Kumar look to wrap up England's innings as the hosts still trail by 30 runs.
India A vs England Lions Live Updates, Day 4: The first warm-up Test match on India’s tour of England is set to wind down to a close, as India A and England Lions look likely to see out a draw in a high-scoring game that has been a treat for batters, but not quite one for bowlers. With only one day’s play left before the teams pack up at the Spitfire Ground in Canterbury and head off for Northampton, it will be a day that is for going through the motions, and just sharpening things up a little bit more as the preparations really begin to fall into tune....Read More
Day three saw England Lions bat out the day to reach 527-7, only 30 runs behind India A’s total from their first innings. The Lions have had three centurions in their innings so far, with Tom Haines, Max Holden, and Dan Mousley all reaching triple figures. For India A, it was Mukesh Kumar who impressed with three wickets, looking more impressive and extracting more from the pitch than he did on day two, and especially compared to his teammates.
Just as a matter of pride, both teams will be eyeing up that 30 runs deficit: Lions will want to overtake it with some batting still available to them, but India A will know they are into the tail, and a heightened effort and application on the fourth morning will allow them to take a small win away from this game, with a first innings lead.
More significant will be for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran to make the most of the second chance at batting they look likely to receive, both Indian A openers having had a quiet time of it in the first innings. Jaiswal in particular will want to be completely at ease against the swinging ball in English conditions before the Test series starts in 18 days, and that will mean he has to make the most of the opportunities he is presented now.
There’s no result coming in this game, but still plenty of time left for a player or two to make a statement and make their cricket selector panels sit up and take notice.
India A vs England Lions, Day 4, Live Updates: India A took 5 wickets ond ay three, and three of them came thanks to Mukesh Kumar, who finally found the right length to nibble away at and hit it often enough to produce results, even on this flat batting wicket. He will likely have first go in the morning session when day four begins, and his intention will be to strike early and set India A up for a quick morning's work before heading back in to the pavilion. Figures of 3-75.
India A vs England Lions, Day 4, Live Updates: Plenty of batters on both sides inflating their stocks with some impressive performances, albeit on a wonderful track for batting. After Tom Haines opened with a century, Max Holden contributed one from the middle order at a fast rate, before allrounder Dan Mousley frustrated India A through the afternoon and evening sessions by plugging away at runs. India saw the back of Mousley right before stumps, and will be thankful that their effort through the day found some sort of reward.
India A vs England Lions, Day 4, Live Updates: England Lions batted through the day on day three of this contest, ending up on 527-7 at stumps. This leaves them only 30 behind India A's first innings total, but with only three wickets left, it will be a race to see if they can erase that deficit. India will want their bowling corps to go hard at England for these final three wickets, having entered the tail with a bonus late scalp of centurion Dan Mousley on the last ball of the day, thanks to the part-time spin of Karun Nair, who has a real Midas touch streak going.
India A vs England Lions, Day 4, Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions.
India A will look to wrap the England innings up and get out there batting again. England Lions still have three wickets in hand and the hosts trail by just 30 runs.
Action to resume at 3:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for updates.