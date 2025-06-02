India A vs England Lions Day 4, Live Updates: Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh look to wrap up England's innings

India A vs England Lions Live Updates, Day 4: The first warm-up Test match on India’s tour of England is set to wind down to a close, as India A and England Lions look likely to see out a draw in a high-scoring game that has been a treat for batters, but not quite one for bowlers. With only one day’s play left before the teams pack up at the Spitfire Ground in Canterbury and head off for Northampton, it will be a day that is for going through the motions, and just sharpening things up a little bit more as the preparations really begin to fall into tune....Read More

Day three saw England Lions bat out the day to reach 527-7, only 30 runs behind India A’s total from their first innings. The Lions have had three centurions in their innings so far, with Tom Haines, Max Holden, and Dan Mousley all reaching triple figures. For India A, it was Mukesh Kumar who impressed with three wickets, looking more impressive and extracting more from the pitch than he did on day two, and especially compared to his teammates.

Just as a matter of pride, both teams will be eyeing up that 30 runs deficit: Lions will want to overtake it with some batting still available to them, but India A will know they are into the tail, and a heightened effort and application on the fourth morning will allow them to take a small win away from this game, with a first innings lead.

More significant will be for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran to make the most of the second chance at batting they look likely to receive, both Indian A openers having had a quiet time of it in the first innings. Jaiswal in particular will want to be completely at ease against the swinging ball in English conditions before the Test series starts in 18 days, and that will mean he has to make the most of the opportunities he is presented now.

There’s no result coming in this game, but still plenty of time left for a player or two to make a statement and make their cricket selector panels sit up and take notice.