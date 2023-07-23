India A vs Pakistan A Live score Emerging Asia Cup final: IND A aim for first title in 10 years against defending champs

India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final: It's down to that one last game of the tournament. India A will aim for their first ever ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy in 10 years having won the inaugural edition back in 2013, while Pakistan A will be hoping to successfully defend the crown when two heavyweights face each other at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India A will be starting as favourites, having scripted an unbeaten run to the final, en route to which they even defeated their arch rivals, by eights wickets at the very same venue earlier this week. That remained Pakistan's only defeat in the campaign as they beat Sri Lanka A in the semis to book their ticket for the final.

