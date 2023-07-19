Home / Cricket / India A vs Pakistan A Live Score: Who will enter Emerging Asia Cup semi-final as group-toppers?
Live

India A vs Pakistan A Live Score: Who will enter Emerging Asia Cup semi-final as group-toppers?

Jul 19, 2023 12:36 PM IST
OPEN APP

India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup: Live updates and full scorecard of IND A vs PAK A in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Colombo.

India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup: No matter which sport, no matter at what level, an India vs Pakistan match always attracts eyeballs. Be it hockey, football, kabaddi, there is always tension and anticipation around India and Pakistan matches. It goes to a different level in cricket. Today, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma won't go head-to-head with Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi but Yash Dhull, Dhruv Jurel taking on Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani is no less. The hype may be less but expect nothing less in quality when India A face Pakistan A in a Group A match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Colombo. It promises to be a cracker. Both India A and Pakistan A have had easy goings against Nepal A and UAE A but their real test will be against each other. The match will also determine the group topper and who faces Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A in the semi-final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup
India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 19, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, ACC Emerging Asia Cup

    Hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of India A vs Pakistan A Group B match in the Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup at Colombo in Sri Lanka. India A will be led by their former U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull while Mohammad Haris, who has already represented Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, will captain Pakistan A.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asia cup india vs pakistan yash dhull + 1 more

India A vs Pakistan A Live Score: Who'll enter Emerging Asia Cup SF as toppers?

cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 12:36 PM IST

India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup: Live updates and full scorecard of IND A vs PAK A in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Colombo.

Live India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup
ByHT Sports Desk

Former Pakistan pacer names Virender Sehwag as ‘easiest’ wicket

Despite the strong performances, a former Pakistan pacer has interestingly claimed Sehwag was the easiest target for him.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag(Hindustan Times)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 12:14 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Consolation 69-run win for England in final Women's Ashes ODI against Australia

Urn holder Australia had already retained the Ashes by winning the second ODI in Southampton on Sunday.

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates making her century during the 3rd ODI of the Women's Ashes Series (AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 11:47 AM IST
PTI |

Watch: Babar, Shaheen can't keep calm as PAK no.11 drags keeper to avoid run out

A bizarre incident took place during the final-wicket partnership in Pakistan's innings on Day 3 of the Test against Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam (L) and Shaheen Afridi (R) react as ball gets stuck in Abrar's pad, with the latter avoiding a run out (Twitter)
cricket
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 12:22 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'PM Modi also spoke about cricket...': Nita Ambani’s big claim while hailing MLC

Speaking about MLC 2023 and cricket in USA, Nita Ambani revealed that PM Narendra Modi spoke about the sport at the White House.

Nita Ambani spoke about MLC and cricket in USA.
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 10:45 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma drops major update on Team India playing XI for 2nd Test vs WI

Team India captain Rohit Sharma spoke about the playing XI for the second Test, which begins July 20 in Port of Spain.

India's captain Rohit Sharma with Mohammed Siraj during first Test against West Indies (AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 09:49 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ramiz, Sohail burn internet with brutal takes on Pakistan star

Former cricketer Aamer Sohail courted controversy by issuing questionable remarks against the Pakistan star.

Aamer Sohail has courted controversy by issuing questionable remarks against the Pakistan star(AFP-Getty Images)
cricket
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 10:24 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Ex-India opener's blunt ‘Australia’ take on Ashwin's 'dressing room' claim

The former India opener reacted to Ravichandran Ashwin's major claim over the Indian dressing room, as he referred to Australia's team in late 90s.

Ravichandran Ashwin (R) and Virat Kohli (L) during the 1st Test vs West Indies(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 08:08 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Prithvi Shaw's razor-sharp response to criticism over off-field image

Shaw's reply could be best summed up through Taylor Swift's 'Shake it off' song - "And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate..."

Prithvi Shaw reacts to criticism over off-field image
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 07:41 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Women's ODI: Harmanpreet returns, IND aim 230

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score 2nd ODI: Follow live score and updates of IND W Vs BAN W here. 

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score 2nd ODI:(BCB)
cricket
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 12:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Absurd and petty': Pathan's 'deeply unsettling' attack on ex-BCCI selector

In an e-mail sent to the BCA, Pathan has accused More of tarnishing Baroda cricket, calling the former BCCI chairman of selector's actions 'deeply unsettling'.

Irfan Pathan has accused Kiran More of 'personal grievances'.(Irfan Pathan/Insta)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 07:02 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch

India A vs Pakistan A: The Indian unit are unbeaten in the tournament and will aim for another win against arch-rivals Pakistan A.

India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, tv channel(BCCI)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 06:48 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Having him in WC team is a must': Ganguly to Dravid, Rohit on emerging IND star

Ganguly's reasoning wasn't just based on the player's record or his stupendous run, but also on his left-handed batting ability

Sourav Ganguly has a special message to India team management in ODI World Cup squad
cricket
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 08:21 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

MLC 2023 Highlights: San Francisco Unicorns defeat LA Knight Riders by 21 runs

MLC 2023 LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns 2023 Highlights: Follow highlights of LAKR vs SFU, from Dallas.

MLC 2023 Highlights LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns
cricket
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 09:52 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Kya chahiye bhai tereko?': Rohit's epic reaction to reporter's query on Kishan

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma called out Ishan Kishan while interacting with reporters during a press conference ahead of the 2nd Test against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma called out Ishan Kishan while interacting with reporters(BCCI-Twitter-Screengrab)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 06:10 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out