India bowl Australia out for their second lowest total at home to extend unbelievable unbeaten run in T20Is Down Under

India’s bowlers delivered a ruthless performance to dismantle Australia for just 119 — one of their lowest-ever T20I totals on home soil — as the visitors sealed a 48-run win and took an unassailable 2–1 lead in the five-match series on Thursday. Indian bowler Axar Patel, centre, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Australian batsman Matt Short(AP)

The emphatic victory extended their remarkable unbeaten run in the bilateral T20I series Down Under. In five such multi-match series, India have now won two and drawn the other two, with one game still to play in Brisbane on November 8.

Defending a modest total of 168, India’s bowlers hunted in packs to complete a stunning collapse. Axar Patel and Shivam Dube took two wickets apiece to trigger Australia’s slide from a comfortable 91/3 to a dismal 119 all out in 18.2 overs. Washington Sundar then ran through the lower order with three late strikes, sealing a comprehensive victory.

Australia’s total of 119 ranks among their lowest T20I scores at home — only higher than their 111 against New Zealand in Sydney in 2022 and lower than 127 versus Pakistan in 2010 at the MCG.

Openers Matthew Short (30 off 24) and Mitchell Marsh (25 off 19) had given Australia a brisk start, but once Axar dismissed Short in the powerplay, India tightened their grip. Dube’s double blow — removing Marsh and Tim David in quick succession — left the hosts reeling, and from there, the innings never recovered.

Arshdeep Singh added a wicket in the middle overs, while Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a tidy spell, capped by the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell, who was bowled playing an expansive shot.

Earlier, India posted 167 for eight after being sent in to bat. Openers Abhishek Sharma (28 off 21) and Shubman Gill (46 off 39) added 56 for the first wicket, but the middle order failed to capitalise despite brief cameos from Shivam Dube (22) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (20). Axar Patel’s unbeaten 21 off 11 balls at the death ensured the total crossed 160.

Pacer Nathan Ellis was the standout for Australia, returning figures of 3/21 in four overs, while leg-spinner Adam Zampa claimed three wickets despite being taken for 45 runs.

India’s bowling brilliance, however, made the total look far more imposing. The 48-run victory marked the lowest target ever successfully defended by India in T20Is in Australia (168), eclipsing their previous best of 162 in Canberra in 2020.

The result underlined India’s growing dominance in the format — and in Australian conditions — as they look to wrap up the series with one match still to go.