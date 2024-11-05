'India can't win 4-0. Forget WTC...': Sunil Gavaskar's hard-hitting message to under-fire Gambhir, Rohit ahead of BGT

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, has point blank dismissed the notion of Rohit Sharma and co possibly making the final of World Test Championship (WTC). After suffering a series loss against New Zealand, Team India find themselves in a tricky spot, and Rohit Sharma and boys, need to win 4-0 or 5-0 Down Under, to make the WTC final without depending on other results. India are looking to make their third WTC final in a row, however, Sunil Gavaskar, feels India cannot defeat Australia by a 4-0 margin in Australia, hence he does not see India making the WTC final, set to be played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London in 2025. Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma attend a practice session. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)

"No, I don't. I actually think that India cannot beat Australia 4-0 in the Test series. I'd be over the moon, if they do that. But 4-0? India can win 3-1, 4-0 is... I don't want to talk about the World Test Championship final," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Now just focus on trying to win the series in Australia. Never mind whether you win 1-0,2-0,3-0, 3-1,2-1. But go and win. Because that is how all of us Indian cricket fans are going to be back to feeling good again," he added.

What India need to do to make the WTC final

India are currently positioned at the second spot in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 58.33. A series whitewash against New Zealand now means that Rohit Sharma's team are now in the danger of missing out on the WTC final.

India now has to beat Australia 4-0 or 5-0, to make it to the WTC final. A total of four wins and one draw in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will see India's PCT rising to 65.79 per cent. This PCT will remain more than New Zealand's maximum (64.29 per cent) if they defeat England 3-0 at home in November-December this year.

If India win 4-0 against Australia, then they will secure at least the second spot in the WTC standings as South Africa can only finish on a maximum PCT of 69.44 with 2-0 home wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

However, if India lose 2-3 against Australia, New Zealand end up drawing their series 1-1 against England, South Africa draw their series 1-1 with both Pakistan and Sri Lanka draw their series against Australia 0-0, then it would be India, who finish at the second spot in the WTC standings.

As per ESPNCricinfo, in such a scenario, Australia will end up with 58.77 PCT while India will finish at second with PCT of 53.51, better than South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

However, for India to have any chance of making it to the WTC final, the side needs to win at least two Tests Down Under. No win or a single win Down Under, would put an end to India's mathematical chances of progressing it to the summit clash.