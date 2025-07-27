India coach answers big question on Rishabh Pant's availability on Day 5 with bat to rescue visitors from losing series

Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has confirmed that injured wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant will put up a fight once again as he will come out to bat on Day 5. India find themselves in a challenging spot at the close of Day 4, still 137 runs behind England, despite a gritty 174-run partnership between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill that offered some resistance on Saturday. Though the onus will be on Shubman and Rahul to continue the fightback and bat longer on Day 5, the other batters also need to step up to the occasion to help India draw the match. Rishabh Pant batted with fractured foot in the first innings of Manchester Test.(AP)

Meanwhile, Pant injured himself on Day 1 of the match, retiring hurt after fracturing his right foot. Despite the pain, he came out to bat on Day 5 to show courage, completed his half-century, and added valuable runs to India's total. Since the injury on Day 1, it was made clear that Pant would not be in a position to keep but would bat if the team required it.

"Rishabh will bat tomorrow," said Kotak after stumps on day four.

Kotak lauded the captain and Rahul, who has been a rock of the batting line-up after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, who lost their wickets in the first over of the second innings without any runs on the scoreboard.

"A five day wicket will have wear and tear but it is playing fine barring the odd ball turning. They batted with a lot of belief and determination. It is tough when you lose two early wickets.

"But I think at lunchtime also, they had that belief that we will take some time, see first 10-15 overs and then take it from there. So, absolutely brilliant the way they batted."

"I would give a lot of credit to Shubman Gill"

Kotak said Gill is reaping the benefits of a change in mindset from the Australian tour, as he has scored 697 runs in the England series so far.

"See, from Australia series to this series, I have also seen his thought process and the way he batted. It is little different than what he has done in Australia. We discussed, but I would give a lot of credit to him for deciding on that wicket, what he wants to play, when he wants to play.

"And I think he successfully played certain shots and successfully avoided playing certain shots," said Kotak.