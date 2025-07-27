Search Search
Sunday, Jul 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

‘What’d you expect? He will take 10 wickets?': Kapil Dev pummels debutant Anshul Kamboj's critics, blames Gambhir, Gill

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 06:01 am IST

Kapil Dev defended Anshul Kamboj after his difficult Test debut, stressing that fans should lower expectations for newcomers.

Legendary India captain Kapil Dev came out in support of young fast bowler Anshul Kamboj, who had a forgettable debut in the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. Kamboj returned figures of 1 for 89 in 18 overs, struggling to make an impact as India fell behind in the crucial Test.

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammate Anshul Kamboj(PTI)
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammate Anshul Kamboj(PTI)

Speaking at the launch of the second-half schedule of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) in his role as its president, Kapil urged fans and critics to temper expectations when judging debutants. India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, in fact, indirectly put the blame on India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill for the youngster in the host seat without proper match practice. Kamboj was drafted into the Indian Test squad after Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh were ruled out of the fourth Test with respective injuries.

“What do you expect from a debutant, that he should take 10 wickets?” Kapil said. “You have to assess his potential. If he’s good enough, he will bounce back. Everyone is nervous when playing their first game. The result may not be ideal, but I believe the ability is there, and that’s more important.”

Kamboj’s underwhelming start came in challenging circumstances, with England posting a mammoth total of 669, led by a commanding century from Ben Stokes. India, already trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, now face an uphill battle to avoid a series defeat.

'Give Shubman Gill Time to Grow as Captain'

Kapil also addressed the growing scrutiny surrounding Shubman Gill, who is captaining India in a Test series for the first time. The 25-year-old led India to a remarkable win in Birmingham earlier in the series but now finds himself under pressure after England's dominant showing in Manchester.

“Give him time. This is his first series — he will commit mistakes and there will be many positives over time,” Kapil said. “There is no problem if he is learning. There will be mistakes, but learning from them is what’s important.”

“This is a young team. Any new team takes time to adjust. Gill is a new captain, and I think this series will be a learning step for him.”

Kapil on Bumrah: 'Still Delivering, Hats Off to Him'

Kapil also weighed in on Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pace spearhead, who opted to play only three of the five Tests to manage his workload. Bumrah has had a history of injury concerns due to his unique bowling action.

“Everybody is different. Times have changed, bodies are different,” Kapil noted. “Yes, he is one of our top fast bowlers but his action is so awkward and it is difficult to sustain. We didn’t think he would play this long, but he is still delivering for India — hats off to him.”

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs Australia Live News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs Australia Live News.
News / Cricket News / ‘What’d you expect? He will take 10 wickets?': Kapil Dev pummels debutant Anshul Kamboj's critics, blames Gambhir, Gill
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On