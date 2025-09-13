India coach ignores Shubman Gill's workload concerns with bold statement: 'It is meant for fast bowlers, for batsmen...'

Team India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak clarified that the management concentrates mainly on fast bowlers’ workload, with less emphasis on batters, referring to Shubman Gill’s recent run of back-to-back matches. Shubman recently led India in a five-match test series in England, while prior to that, he was part of India's Champions Trophy-winning squad, followed by an IPL season with the Gujarat Titans. He was recalled into India's T20I squad for the Asia Cup, and after that, he will return to the whites, leading the team in the Test series against West Indies. Shubman Gill has been playing non-stop cricket across formats for the past few months.(AFP)

However, Kotak shunned away any concerns about Gill's workload management and explained the team’s approach to it, emphasising that it is primarily focused on fast bowlers, while batsmen are monitored only if they feel mentally overwhelmed.

“I don’t know how you look at workload management, but generally we do it for bowlers, mainly fast bowlers. When it comes to batsmen, only if they mentally feel that cricket has become too much for them does it become a concern. In my view, workload management is actually meant for fast bowlers. For batsmen, I don’t think workload management is that much of an issue," Kotak told the media.

Speculation is mounting that the BCCI may position Shubman Gill as India’s all-format captain in the future, given that he already leads the Test team and currently serves as vice-captain in the white-ball squads.

Sitanshu Kotak on Shubman Gill's change in batting technique

When questioned about the change in Shubman's technique, Kotak emphasised the batsman’s adaptability, pointing out that contemporary players understand how to modify their game for different formats, smoothly shifting focus between red-ball and white-ball cricket during practice sessions.

“Nowadays, whichever format a player takes up, they are very much aware of how to approach red-ball cricket and how to approach white-ball cricket. Even in white-ball, they know how to approach the powerplay and how to approach the death overs. Of course, there will be some technical adjustments, and these players are fully aware of what needs to be done. So, the players will definitely try to make those adjustments. Once white-ball practice begins, they start focusing on that, and when it’s red-ball practice, they shift their focus to how to approach red-ball cricket,” he added.