Harbhajan Singh likely in contention for a post at BCCI after Punjab Cricket Association names him as AGM representative

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh is set for a bigger role in cricket administration, with the Punjab Cricket Association nominating him as its representative for the upcoming BCCI AGM, which is scheduled to be held on September 28. At the upcoming meeting, the BCCI will elect five major office-bearers, with several prominent figures in attendance. Alongside Harbhajan, the Cricket Association of Bengal has put forward Sourav Ganguly as its representative. Notably, Ganguly has previously served as BCCI President. Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh will represent PCA at BCCI AGM.(AP)

The key agendas for the AGM will be the election and appointment of BCCI’s top office-bearers, including the President, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, and Treasurer. The meeting will also decide on one General Body representative for the Apex Council and two members for the IPL Governing Council.

Harbhajan, who was a member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 WC-winning squads, was earlier appointed as an advisor to the PCA and will now make his first appearance as a representative of his parent state body.

The veteran spinner popularly called the “Turbanator,” stands among India’s finest off-spinners. Over his career, he featured in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is, collecting a total of 711 international wickets. His Test record includes 417 wickets at an average of 32.46, with 25 five-wicket hauls and five ten-wicket match performances. In ODIs, he claimed 269 wickets, while in T20Is, he picked up 25.

Here are the other state governing body members who will represent their boards at the AGM: Raghuram Bhatt (Karnataka), Sanjay Naik (Mumbai), Arun Dhumal (Himachal), Rajeev Shukla (UP), Jaydev Shah (Saurashtra), Pranav Amin (Baroda), and R.I. Palani (Tamil Nadu).

The circular to state associations states that September 12 is the cutoff for submitting representative nominations. Nominations can be filed between September 20 and 21, while candidates will have until September 23 to withdraw. The election itself is slated for September 28.

The electoral officer has stated that candidates must declare any positions they have previously or currently held within the BCCI. "An Information Sheet from the Representative specifying all Elective Posts held by the Representative in the BCCI and/or any Full Member of the BCCI Previously and/or Currently, along with the Name of the Elective Posts and Tenures of such positions. The Information in this regard is to be submitted in the prescribed Form C signed by the Representative and Duly attested by a Notary/Oath Commissioner," says the notification.