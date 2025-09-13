England unleash mayhem with historic 300, breaking Suryakumar’s India record; Phil Salt sets new high in 2nd T20I vs SA

The England batters unleashed mayhem against South Africa in the second T20I to become the first Test-playing nation to breach the 300-run mark at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Riding on Phil Salt's record-breaking century and Jos Buttler's blistering half-century, England managed to score 304/2 in 20 overs as the hosts also went on to register a massive 146-run triumph. England's Phil Salt celebrates (R) his century during the second T20I against South Africa.(AFP)

For the first time in T20I history between two Test nations, a team crossed the 300-run mark. India had held the previous highest, posting 297/6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad back in 2024.

Opening batter Salt was at his very best with his 141 not out off 60 balls, which was embellished with 15 fours and eight sixes, to break his own England T20 record of 119 against the West Indies at Tarouba two years ago.

Buttler missed out on his century but made a massive impact during his 30-ball 83 at a strike rate of 276.67. His knock was laced with 8 fours and 7 sixes.

Jacob Bethell’s quickfire 26 off 15 and Harry Brook’s unbeaten 41 from just 21 balls ensured England kept the momentum going without losing pace. Their aggressive knocks in the middle and death overs maintained the run flow, helping England storm past the landmark and etch their name into the record books.

Highest totals in T20Is vs a Full member team

304/2 England vs South Africa, Manchester 2025

297/6 India vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad 2024

283/1 India vs South Africa, Joburg 2024

278/3 Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dehradun 2019

267/3 England vs West Indies, Tarouba 2023

Highest totals in T20Is

344/4 Zimbabwe vs Gambiam, Nairobi 2024

314/3 Nepal vs Mongolia, Hangzhou 2023

304/2 England vs South Africa, Manchester 2025

297/6 India vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad 2024

286/5 Zimbabve vs Seychelles, Nairobi 2024

Meanwhile, Salt raised the bar once again, smashing a record 141 in Manchester to register the highest individual T20I score by an English batter. The 29-year-old roared back on his Lancashire home turf with a blistering 60-ball knock laced with 15 fours and eight sixes. His century, coming off only 39 balls, was the fastest by any England player across formats, eclipsing Liam Livingstone’s 42-ball effort against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in 2021.

Highest individual scores for England

141* Phil Salt vs SA, Manchester 2025

119 Phil Salt vs WI, Tarouba 2023

116* Alex Hales vs SL, Chattogram 2014

109* Phil Salt vs WI, St George's 2023

Chasing a mammoth target, South Africa crumbled early and were bowled out for 158 inside 17 overs, with captain Aiden Markram’s 41 the lone bright spot. Jofra Archer, returning after missing the rain-hit opener in Cardiff, impressed with fiery figures of 3 for 25 in his three overs.