India end suspense over Dhruv Jurel's fate for 1st South Africa Test: 'Our position hasn't changed on Nitish Reddy...'

The Indian team management finally ended the silence over Dhruv Jurel's fate for the opening Test match against South Africa, which will get underway on Friday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate assured that the in-form wicketkeeper-batter will be part of the playing XI and will play in place of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Dhruv Jurel scored back-to-backs tons for India A last week(PTI)

Jurel, who has played seven Test matches for India since his debut in early 2024, has struck four centuries in his last five first-class matches, which include back-to-back unbeaten tons for India A in the second unofficial game against South Africa A in Bengaluru last week. Not to be forgotten, playing in place of the injured wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the home Test series against West Indies last month, he even scored his maiden international century.

Jurel's rapid rise over the last few months has made it impossible to overlook him, but with Pant back in the squad as vice-captain, there were questions over whether management would find room for the 24-year-old.

Speaking to the press in Kolkata on Wednesday, Ten Doeschate all but confirmed that India will be fielding Jurel and Pant in the same line-up for the opening game.

"I think we've got a pretty good idea of the combination, and I don't think you can leave them (Jurel and Pant) out for this Test -- that's the short answer," he said. "I would be very surprised if you don't see Dhruv and Rishabh playing in this Test this week."

Since September, Jurel has been on a remarkable scoring spree, with knocks of 140, 56, 125, 44, 132 not out and 127 not out across five matches (including Ranji, Test and 'A' games), which saw his first-class average surge from 47.34 to 58.00.

"Given the way Dhruv (Jurel) has gone in the last six months, and scoring two hundreds in Bangalore last week, he is certain to play this week," Ten Doeschate added.

The former Netherlands cricketer also confirmed that Reddy, who featured in both the home Tests against West Indies last month, will miss the Kolkata game in a bid to make way for Jurel. Ten Doeschate explained that while India continue to back their ‘Reddy project’, the team’s immediate focus was on fielding a combination best suited to the conditions, even if it meant sidelining the Andhra star.

"In the West Indies series, Nitish played both Tests and we said it was important to groom him for the future. So yes, we do look at him as a potential player who is playing to learn. But I also said strategy comes first. The primary thing is to set out a strategy to win the game. If you can accommodate giving guys a chance for development, that comes in. Our position certainly hasn't changed on Nitish. He didn't get much game time in Australia. But given the importance of this series and the conditions we think we're going to face, he (Nitish Kumar Reddy) might miss out in this Test this week," Ten Doeschate added.