India leave the Gabba with honours even

Brisbane: At almost all times during the Brisbane Test Australia were ahead of the game. And had rain not played spoilsport, India would have had quite a battle on their hands to save the match. India’s Jasprit Bumrah in action in Brisbane. (AFP)

But the weather gods intervened and India did more than just survive. They saved the follow-on on Day 4 and then reduced Australia to 89/7 (declared) before making it to 8/0 in the fourth innings on Wednesday.

It might not be wrong to say that regardless of the match situation, the fightback showed during the last two days would have given the team morale quite a boost. At the start of the series, would India have taken a 1-1 scoreline going into the Boxing Day Test at the MCG Test? Absolutely. Because it means they have a chance of winning the series, and at the very least an opportunity to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy going into the final game.

“In our team, this thing is going on for a long time that we don’t have to give up so easily,” said India skipper Rohit Sharma. “In any situation, whether it is in the front or in the back, we have to keep fighting. And when we came to bowl in the second innings, we came with the same intensity that we have to see them all out in 60-70 runs.”

Jasprit Bumrah was once again running riot against an Australia top-order that seems increasingly fragile. The pacer followed up his six-wicket haul in the first innings with three in the second. And this time, he found good support from Mohammed Siraj (2/38) and Akash Deep (2/28).

There are, of course, problems on the batting front that India need to solve. Facing up to the new ball isn’t easy but India would want their batters to start spending more time in the middle.

There is no Cheteshwar Pujara around to tire the opposition bowlers but the injury to Josh Hazlewood is a blow to Australia, after he missed the Adelaide Test due to a side strain. It didn’t end there. There was another injury worry for Australia when Fox Cricket cameras spotted Travis Head appearing to be ginger during Australia’s second innings on day five. But the Australia camp insisted Head did not have a groin injury.

During his brief innings on Wednesday afternoon, the left-hander was seen limping between the wickets and gingerly stretching out his left leg at the non-striker’s end, prompting speculation of an injury. He also didn’t come out to field later.

Australia captain Pat Cummins later revealed in the press conference that Head had a tight quad and he will be watched closely over the next week.

“He’ll be fine, it’s a bit of a tight quad,” Cummins said. “He’ll be fine for Melbourne.”

For now, though, Rohit wants to stick to the strategy that has served his team well so far.

“No, I don’t believe in all of that,” said Rohit when asked whether his team will have a psychological advantage going into Melbourne. “It’s just about starting fresh. Every Test you play is fresh and you have to start really, really well from ball one. All those things that have happened in the past is in the past. You can take certain things out of it, but it doesn’t give you that kind of advantage where you can win the game.”